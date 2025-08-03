Day 4 of the fifth and final India Vs England Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2025 has taken a defining turn. England are chasing a mammoth target of 374 runs at The Oval.
Let's take a look at what happened on 3 August, which is related to India's tour of England 2025.
Brook's Dashing Century
Harry Brook led England's run chase on Day 4. The hosts were 106/3 when he joined Joe Root and added 195 runs for the fourth wicket. He made a quick 111 off 98 balls, including 14 fours and two sixes. This was his 10th Test century.
Akash Deep broke the partnership in the 63rd over when he attempted to hit another boundary after hitting consecutive fours, and his bat slipped from his hands. The ball went up in the air, and Mohammed Siraj took a fine catch inside the 30-yard circle.
Joe Root's 39th Test Ton
Joe Root led England's innings after that and continued the batting with an attacking mindset. He made his 39th Test century right after the Tea break and added 31 runs for the fifth wicket with Jacob Bethell.
He made 105 runs off 152 balls, including 12 boundaries. He overtook Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most Test tons. Only Ricky Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45) and Sachin Tendulkar (51) have more Test centuries than him.
Siraj's Blunder!
Mohammed Siraj made a blunder while fielding at the deep square leg when he misjudged the catch of set batter Harry Brook. Brook was going for big runs at the start of his innings, and during the 35th over, he tried a big shot against Prasidh Krishna.
Siraj was at deep square leg, and he completed the catch but also touched the boundary rope with his shoes. That was a moment similar to Trent Boult, which happened during the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup. Brook went on to score 111 runs.
India's Fight Back And Rain
Indian bowlers dismissed Jacob Bethell (5) and Root (105) after that, which brought Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith at the crease. With Chris Woakes already ruled out of the match due to a shoulder injury, India are hopeful of getting the remaining three wickets.
England are 339/6 and need just 35 more runs to win the match. Bad light forced the play to stop after 76.2 overs, and then it started raining, which resulted in the stumps for Day 4.
Now, like all four Test matches, this match will also go to Day 5 and is set for an exciting finish.