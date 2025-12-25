Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Simarjeet Singh Take Delhi To Four-Wicket Win Over Andhra

Star India batter Virat Kohli turned his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years into a grand spectacle, cracking a hundred that guided Delhi to a four-wicket victory over Andhra in their opening Group D match in Bengaluru on Wednesday (December 24). Kohli (131, 101 balls) was ably supported by Nitish Rana (77, 55b) and Priyansh Arya (74, 44b) as Delhi scaled down a challenging target of 299 in 37.4 overs. Ricky Bhui too made a century (122, 105b) to lead Andhra to 298 for eight, but that remained a bright footnote once Kohli unleashed his genius. Pacer Simarjeet Singh (5/54) too played his part in Delhi’s win with a persistent spell on a rather flat pitch.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra vs Delhi
From left, Delhi's Nitish Rana with captain Rishabh Pant and teammates Simarjeet Singh and Virat Kohli celebrates a dismissal during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
1/8
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra vs Delhi Virat Kohli
Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra vs Delhi Prince Yadav
Delhi's Prince Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi vs Andhra Virat Kohli
Delhi's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates his century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Andhra vs Delhi Virat Kohli
Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Andhra vs Delhi Priyansh Arya
Delhi's Priyansh Arya celebrates his half century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Delhi vs Andhra
Delhi's Virat Kohli and Nitish Rana run between the wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Delhi vs Andhra Nitish Rana
Delhi's Nitish Rana plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Andhra vs Delhi Ricky Bhui
Andhra's Ricky Bhui plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ashes 2025-26: Australia Name 12-Man Squad For Boxing Day Test – Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

  2. Yash Dayal’s Bail Rejected By Jaipur POCSO Court In Alleged Rape Case Involving Minor - Report

  3. Virat Kohli's Sensational Domestic Return Sparks Unprecedented Search Interest On Google

  4. SA20 Guide: Preview, Full Squads, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Hammers His Fastest List A Hundred Upon Domestic Comeback

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Maharashtra Cold Wave Update: Temperatures Plunge as Winter Tightens Grip

  3. Explosion In Dhaka As Bangladesh Crisis Deepens

  4. China Likely Seeking To Capitalise On De-escalation Along LAC with India: US Report

  5. India Approves Three New Airlines Amid Ongoing IndiGo Operational Crisis

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Pakistan Court Extends Interim Bail Of Imran Khan

  2. China Likely Seeking To Capitalise On De-escalation Along LAC with India: US Report

  3. Return of Bangladesh’s Crown Prince

  4. 30 Indian Nationals Arrested In California For Driving Semitrucks Illegally

  5. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

Latest Stories

  1. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Lands In Legal Trouble After Author Alleges Plagiarism; Here's What Dharma Has To Say

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 1 Highlights: Kohli Ton Powers Delhi Win Over Andhra; Rohit Stars For Mumbai - As It Happened

  3. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  5. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  6. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  7. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  8. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2