Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Simarjeet Singh Take Delhi To Four-Wicket Win Over Andhra
Star India batter Virat Kohli turned his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years into a grand spectacle, cracking a hundred that guided Delhi to a four-wicket victory over Andhra in their opening Group D match in Bengaluru on Wednesday (December 24). Kohli (131, 101 balls) was ably supported by Nitish Rana (77, 55b) and Priyansh Arya (74, 44b) as Delhi scaled down a challenging target of 299 in 37.4 overs. Ricky Bhui too made a century (122, 105b) to lead Andhra to 298 for eight, but that remained a bright footnote once Kohli unleashed his genius. Pacer Simarjeet Singh (5/54) too played his part in Delhi’s win with a persistent spell on a rather flat pitch.
