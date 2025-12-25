Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Simarjeet Singh Take Delhi To Four-Wicket Win Over Andhra

From left, Delhi's Nitish Rana with captain Rishabh Pant and teammates Simarjeet Singh and Virat Kohli celebrates a dismissal during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

1/8 Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





2/8 Delhi's Prince Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





3/8 Delhi's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates his century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





4/8 Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





5/8 Delhi's Priyansh Arya celebrates his half century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





6/8 Delhi's Virat Kohli and Nitish Rana run between the wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





7/8 Delhi's Nitish Rana plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





8/8 Andhra's Ricky Bhui plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





