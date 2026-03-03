Stranded Indian Passengers Return From UAE

Calling it a “life-breaking moment”, he said, “When you see a missile in front of you, you feel it may hit you any moment. From my (hotel) room, I could see interceptions happening in the sky. At that time, I thought about how the Indian Army faces such situations. We have great respect for them.” He also conveyed condolences to those who lost their lives. “We survived and returned home. If one missile had hit, we would not be here. All we wanted was to see our families,” he said, while thanking Abu Dhabi authorities for supporting stranded passengers.