Stranded Indian Passengers Return From UAE

Indian travellers in Abu Dhabi described scenes of fear after missile warnings, interceptions in the sky, and sudden flight cancellations disrupted travel plans.
After days of uncertainty and tension, passengers expressed gratitude and relief upon landing in Bengaluru, calling the experience frightening but ultimately survivable.
Indian passengers who had been stranded in the UAE arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, bringing an anxious chapter to a close.
Many recalled the tension in Abu Dhabi, describing missile alerts and abrupt flight cancellations before finally landing in Bengaluru on Monday night.
Travellers expressed gratitude to Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi government and the Indian government for ensuring their safety and arranging accommodation and transport during the disruption.
Saurabh Shetty, a Mangaluru native working for an oil company in Abu Dhabi, described the experience as “worrisome and scary”.
“When I came to catch my flight on February 28, everything seemed alright. Suddenly, near the check-in area, we got an alarm and were asked to sit down. We were cautioned not to sit near the windows because of a missile threat,” he told PTI Videos.
“Someone said, ‘Missile is going to hit.’ We were shocked. We were like we are in the safest city — Abu Dhabi. How can this happen here? Later, when we looked outside, we saw a missile. We never thought such things could happen here. Everyone was calling to check if we were safe. Thankfully, we were safe inside the airport,” Shetty added.
Calling it a “life-breaking moment”, he said, “When you see a missile in front of you, you feel it may hit you any moment. From my (hotel) room, I could see interceptions happening in the sky. At that time, I thought about how the Indian Army faces such situations. We have great respect for them.” He also conveyed condolences to those who lost their lives. “We survived and returned home. If one missile had hit, we would not be here. All we wanted was to see our families,” he said, while thanking Abu Dhabi authorities for supporting stranded passengers.
“One flight has landed from Abu Dhabi. The service was great. They provided us a good hotel and arranged food. We stayed comfortably. Around 15 to 16 flights operated today, and they are expecting more to resume. Only partial airspace is available right now,” he said.
Ramya, a Bengaluru resident who had travelled to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, said, “Our return flight was cancelled initially. Today (March 2), Etihad arranged another flight for us. As of now, the situation seems peaceful, but as a precautionary measure, they had closed the airspace. Only about 15 flights have been allowed.”
Bharat noted that conditions had improved. “The last two days were a little scary. But, today it is better. They arranged flights for us to return. Special thanks to the Indian and UAE governments for extending our stay and accommodating us,” he said.
Niruban from Coimbatore said there was some delay due to drone activity, but the return journey was smooth. “Thanks to Etihad Airways, we reached safely....The Abu Dhabi government took very good care of us. Within four to five hours, they arranged transport to good hotels and ensured everyone’s safety. Even while returning to the airport, proper transportation was arranged.”
Prasad, a software developer based in Bengaluru, said that although Abu Dhabi remained relatively stable, tensions were palpable.
“We heard sounds and felt vibrations. There were interceptions happening, and some debris reportedly fell near the airport. Dubai was said to be worse. But the authorities provided accommodation free of cost and coordinated well with the Indian authorities. My advice to those there is to follow government guidelines,” he said.
Girimalappa Kerur, originally from Bilgi in Bagalkot district and now residing in Bengaluru, said he had been en route to Paris for business when he was stranded.
“We could hear explosions, and we were told around 15 missiles were intercepted in Abu Dhabi. One person reportedly died due to debris. Etihad arranged a safe hotel away from the airport. They are operating about 15 flights a day between 5 am and 5 pm to clear the backlog from February 28. I cancelled my onward trip to Paris and returned to Bengaluru. I’m relieved to be back,” he said.
(with PTI inputs)