US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

Multiple blasts reported in UAE and Bahrain, with at least one death confirmed in the UAE.
Expat workers from Kerala recount explosions, black smoke and emergency alerts asking people to remain indoors.
Kerala government activates the Norka help desk and issues helpline numbers for distressed citizens in GCC countries, Iran and Israel.
The United States and Israel carried out coordinated military strikes on Iran, setting off explosions in Tehran and other regions. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli territory and US military bases across West Asia. Iran’s retaliation extended beyond Israel, with missiles fired at US bases and allied locations in Gulf countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE, forcing several nations to intercept incoming threats and close airspace.
Akshay Mohan, 26, civil engineer working in Abu Dhabi, UAE, hails from Kollam district in Kerala. He heard three explosions around 1 pm on February 28, while he was working in his office at Hamdan street. “After three back-to-back explosions, the city was shaking with tremors and I saw big black clouds. I worried for my safety, but was clueless about safety measures." Akshay told Outlook.
Akshay lives with nine other Asian citizens in his apartment at Hamadan Street. Two of them are Bangladeshi citizens and seven including him are from Kerala. A few of his flatmates didn’t step out of home, as messages started pouring in from UAE’s Ministry of Interior warning citizens to not step out of homes.
Akshay’s friends and family members from Kerala and Mumbai panicked and started calling him asking his whereabouts; after watching the news, he told Outlook.
Nehla Harris, also from Kerala, lives in Bahrain. She studies in grade 12. Her elder brother Nabeel and sister-in-law Shahin live in Al Ain, UAE. She heard multiple explosions around her residence in Manama; the capital city of Bahrain. “My family and I are safe as of now, but my friends are being evacuated after explosions,” said Nehla.
Nehla’s brother and sister-in-law in Al Ain were safe but they are worried about the well-being of their family back in Bahrain. “The situation in Bahrain is the worst,” said Nabeel Harris.
People from Kerala are worried for their friends, family members and acquaintances in GCC countries. “Many of my friends live in GCC countries, I have been in touch with them since this afternoon. All of us are equally worried and are praying for their safety,” Rithwik Mohalal told Outlook.
According to Norka (Non-resident Keralite Affaires), approximately 2.5 million residents from Kerala stay in West Asia.
The Kerala government has activated the Norka help desk for distressed citizens of GCC countries, Iran and Israel. Norka is the nodal agency for addressing all concerns of non-resident Keralites.
Helpline numbers are: +91 8802012345 (For international missed call)
18004253939 (Toll free number to be called from India)