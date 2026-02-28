India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel After Israel-US Strikes On Iran

India advised its citizens in Israel to remain highly vigilant and follow Israeli authorities’ safety instructions.
Indian nationals urged to stay close to bomb shelters and avoid all non-essential travel within Israel.
Advisory issued after Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran with US involvement, including near Tehran’s key areas.
India urged its nationals in Israel to exercise utmost caution on Saturday following joint military strikes by Israel and the US against Iran.
According to PTI, the advisory highlighted the need for vigilance amid the regional security situation. It stated: “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.”
PTI reported that the advisory, posted on X, further advised: "Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command."
It added: "All Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work."
"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly," the advisory said.
"The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," it noted.
The strikes occurred in daylight on Saturday, targeting Iran's capital with smoke seen rising from the downtown area. The initial apparent strike was near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated: "The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel."
Reported PTI, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home Front Command issued warnings for civilians to stay near bomb shelters as sirens activated across the country.
A message from the Home Front Command read: “due to the security situation,” civilians should ensure they know what the optimal protected shelter near them is and avoid non-essential travel.
(With inputs from PTI)