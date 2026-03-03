Grief And Anger In Iran As Schoolgirls Buried After Alleged US–Israeli Strike

Iranian authorities held a mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls and staff after what Tehran claims was a joint strike by the United States and Israel on a girls’ primary school.

Outlook Web Bureau
Grief And Anger In Iran As Schoolgirls Buried
Funeral held for children who lost their lives in US-Israeli attack on Iranian Primary School MINAB, IRAN - MARCH 03: Mourners gather during a funeral ceremony for children, who lost their lives after a primary school in Iran’s Hormozgan province was targeted in US and Israeli attacks, on March 03, 2026 in Minab, Iran. Thousands of people, including families and officials, attended the ceremony. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US and Israel of bombing the school

  • State television showed thousands attending the funeral in a public square, with chants against US and Israel

  • Iran says multiple missiles hit the school near an IRGC base, killing at least 201 people nationwide since Saturday, according to the Red Crescent.

Iranian authorities held a mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed on Saturday, following what the Iranian government claimed was a joint strike by the United States and Israel on a girls’ primary school in the southern Iranian city. Israel claimed that it had no knowledge of any military activity in the region, while the United States claimed that it was reviewing the situation.

Iranian television showed scenes of thousands of people attending the funeral service held in a public square. While men waved Iranian flags, women wearing black chadors stood separately. A woman, claiming to be the mother of the victims, held up photographs that she claimed served as proof of “American crimes,” stating that the girls had “died in the way of God.” The people at the funeral service were chanting slogans such as “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

Israel and the US launched a joint operation to mitigate the risk of Iran building nuclear weapons. - null
US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

BY Outlook News Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi directly accused Washington and Tel Aviv of responsibility. Writing on X alongside an image of freshly dug graves, he said: “These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how ‘rescue’ promised by Mr Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood.”

People hold a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a protest following his alleged killing in a US-Israel strike, in Kulgam. - | Photo: PTI
Protests Acrosss Kashmir Over Death of Ayatollah  Khamenei, US–Israel Strikes On Iran
Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike - null
Israel launches preemptive strikes on Iran, declares state of emergency
Israel launches strikes on Iran - AP
Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support
US President Donald Trump (L) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) - AP
Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?
The attack has been condemned by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who called it a “barbaric act” and “another black page” in a record of aggression. Tehran has called for international intervention, stating that hospitals, schools, and homes have been attacked as Iran and the aggressors exchange fire across the region.

Protestors take out march against Trump over Israeli strikes on Iran - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

BY Abdullah M. A. Abushawesh

The attack on the school, which was hit by several missiles, occurred about 600 metres away from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps base that had previously been attacked. At least 201 people were killed, and 747 injured, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, which monitors attacks across the country.

Deliberately attacking an educational institution, hospital, or any other civilian structure is a war crime under international humanitarian law.

The US military’s Central Command said that they were taking the claims seriously and that the safety of civilians was a top priority. Israel reiterated that they had no information about any attack in the region. The BBC was able to verify that the attack occurred, with footage of smoke and chaos at the scene, but could not confirm the death toll due to restricted access for international media.

