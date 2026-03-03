Grief And Anger In Iran As Schoolgirls Buried After Alleged US–Israeli Strike

Funeral held for children who lost their lives in US-Israeli attack on Iranian Primary School MINAB, IRAN - MARCH 03: Mourners gather during a funeral ceremony for children, who lost their lives after a primary school in Iran’s Hormozgan province was targeted in US and Israeli attacks, on March 03, 2026 in Minab, Iran. Thousands of people, including families and officials, attended the ceremony. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Funeral held for children who lost their lives in US-Israeli attack on Iranian Primary School MINAB, IRAN - MARCH 03: Mourners gather during a funeral ceremony for children, who lost their lives after a primary school in Iran’s Hormozgan province was targeted in US and Israeli attacks, on March 03, 2026 in Minab, Iran. Thousands of people, including families and officials, attended the ceremony. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency