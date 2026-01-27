India–EU Free Trade Pact: Opening Duty-Free Access for Indian Exports, Expanding Strategic Ties

Regarding Gaza, the leaders noted the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 of 17 November 2025, which welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace and authorises an International Stabilisation Force as outlined in the Comprehensive Plan. They encouraged all parties to implement the resolution in its entirety, stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian access, and reiterated their readiness to support efforts towards a just and durable peace. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of a negotiated two-State solution through dialogue and diplomacy.