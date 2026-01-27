India, EU, Ink  ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

While for India the pact is endorsed by the Cabinet, the EU Parliament will have to endorse the trade part of the pact with a vote. This includes tariffs, services and digital trade. The 27 members do not have to vote in their home Parliaments. Yet there could be domestic pressures from many of the 27-nation groups that are in different levels of development. So far nothing is known on this but will probably surface once the agreement is announced and details known. Legal wrangling will come up for the Investment Protection Agreement which includes dispute settlements and what happens if a company flaunts rules is left for later negotiations.