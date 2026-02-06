Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

In this image received on Jan. 27, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image received on Jan. 27, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Photo: PMO via PTI