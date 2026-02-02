Racing Ahead: From Empty Stands To World Champs, Women’s Cricket Comes Of Age

Five years ago, there was no women’s IPL. Its absence was acutely felt as the Indian team slipped up in pressure moments on the big stage, especially when facing opponents such as Australia, who have well-established pathway tournaments. In 2018, a T20 match meant to be an exhibition of the women’s game before the IPL play-off that day, unfolded in Mumbai’s afternoon heat with no audience—far from the bright lights and packed stands the women had been waiting for. But once the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) belatedly started the WPL, it was an immediate success. The franchises were bought for record valuations in women’s sport. In just three years, the WPL has established itself on screens and in chai-time conversations. Knock-offs of Smriti’s No. 18 jersey easily mingle with the usual Kohlis and Rohits that swarm any Indian stadium.