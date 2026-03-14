Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

Two Indian LPG vessels have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz despite rising tensions in West Asia, says Indian ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
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Strait Of Hormuz
Representative Image Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Indian LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are now heading to Mundra Port and Kandla Port in Gujarat.

  • Indian ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways said the vessels crossed safely despite regional tensions.

  • The ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States have raised concerns over global oil and LPG supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian LPG carriers — Shivalik and Nanda Devi — have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in West Asia, a senior government official said. The vessels are now headed to Mundra Port and Kandla Port in Gujarat.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, said during a media briefing that the ships were moving safely toward Indian ports despite the ongoing regional tensions. PTI reported.

Strait of Hormuz - WIKI
Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

BY Outlook News Desk

The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States has raised concerns over global oil and LPG supplies, as much of the world’s energy shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption in this narrow waterway could affect crude oil exports and LPG cargo movements, pushing up energy prices and increasing risks for shipping and regional energy security.

Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, that arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) - Rafiq Maqbool
Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

BY Rohit Yadav

(With inputs from PTI)

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