Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

Summary of this article
Indian LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are now heading to Mundra Port and Kandla Port in Gujarat.
Indian ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways said the vessels crossed safely despite regional tensions.
The ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States have raised concerns over global oil and LPG supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz
Two Indian LPG carriers — Shivalik and Nanda Devi — have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in West Asia, a senior government official said. The vessels are now headed to Mundra Port and Kandla Port in Gujarat.
Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, said during a media briefing that the ships were moving safely toward Indian ports despite the ongoing regional tensions. PTI reported.
The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States has raised concerns over global oil and LPG supplies, as much of the world’s energy shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption in this narrow waterway could affect crude oil exports and LPG cargo movements, pushing up energy prices and increasing risks for shipping and regional energy security.
(With inputs from PTI)