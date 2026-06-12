Trump Accuses Iran of Drone Attack on Indian Ships; Slams Deal Leak

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of a rebuffed drone attack on Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump dismissed leaked details of a potential US-Iran ceasefire agreement as false and unrelated to actual terms.
The accusation follows a recent strike on the MT Settebello near Oman that killed three Indian seafarers.
US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of attempting a drone strike against Indian vessels departing the Strait of Hormuz. He also criticised the leaking of a proposed agreement meant to halt ongoing regional hostilities.
"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is totally unacceptable," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
Trump's accusation follows incidents where three ships carrying Indian personnel were targeted near the coast of Oman earlier this week. One assault on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello resulted in three Indian seafarers losing their lives.
India previously described the maritime attacks as "deeply worrisome". The Foreign Ministry also called for an immediate end to such incidents.
Trump Slams Deal Leak
Beyond the attempted drone strike, Trump said that the "leaked" details from Iran regarding a potential US-Iran ceasefire agreement do not reflect the actual terms.
Iran's description of the potential agreement "bears no relation to the truth", Trump said. He labelled the Iranians as "very dishonourable people to deal with".
The president said that when negotiating with Iranians, "there is no such thing as dealing in good faith".
"They better get their act together, and fast!" Trump added in his Truth Social statement.
Vance Clarifies Deal Terms
US Vice President JD Vance took to the social media platform X to dismiss "fake information" regarding the US-Iran deal. He said that the Iranians will not receive cash and that no funds are being released simply for signing an agreement.
"The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies concerns are prioritised, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region," Vance wrote on X.
Iran Says Deal Close
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X to say that the United States and Iran have "never been closer" to finalising a deal on ending the war in the Middle East.
"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," Araghchi wrote on X, referring to the Pakistani capital that hosted previous US-Iran talks.