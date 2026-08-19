Trump Sent Thousands Of National Guard Troops To Fight Crime In Washington. What Are They Doing?

Trump sent thousands of National Guard troops into the US capital last August as the centrepiece of his effort to combat crime, particularly in cities run by Democrats. Every day, small groups of soldiers in camouflage and body armour patrol tourist-heavy areas of the capital, including national monuments, subway stations and the area around its professional baseball park. Around 4,500 soldiers are now deployed in Washington, more than the city’s 3,200 police officers. Yet since the deployment began, National Guard personnel have been mentioned in only about 1.3% of criminal cases filed in the District of Columbia Superior Court, which handles nearly all criminal prosecutions in the city.