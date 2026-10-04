Ishan Kishan Surges Past A Major T20I Run Milestone for India During Asian Games 2026 Final Against Pakistan

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Ishan Kishan became only the second Indian to score 1,000-plus T20I runs in a calendar year after his 20-run knock against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 final at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket final India vs Pakistan-Ishan kishan
India's Ishan Kishan hits a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan reached the 1,000-run mark in T20Is for India in 2026

  • He scored 20 off 18 balls against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match

  • Kishan became only the second Indian after Suryakumar Yadav to achieve the feat

Ishan Kishan joined a short list on Saturday. He reached 1,000-plus T20I runs in a calendar year after scoring 20 off 18 balls for India against Pakistan in the men’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026.

Kishan batted at No. 5 for the Shreyas Iyer-led side in the gold medal match at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin and hit three fours.

The knock took Kishan past the 1,000-run mark for India in T20Is in 2026. It also put him in rare company in India’s T20I record books.

Record-Breaking Company

Only one Indian had done this before. Suryakumar Yadav scored 1,164 runs in 31 T20Is in 2022, with two centuries and nine fifties.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan was the first player in the world to score 1,000-plus T20I runs in a calendar year. He achieved the feat in 2021.

The overall record belongs to Austrian batter Karanbir Singh. He scored 1,488 runs in 32 innings across 32 matches in 2025.

Kishan’s 2026 Form

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Kishan has piled on runs all year. He has now scored 1,005 runs in 29 T20Is in 2026, with one century and seven half-centuries.

India will play at least 13 more T20Is in 2026, giving Kishan a chance to move to No. 1 on the list of players with the most T20I runs in a calendar year.

His year began strongly. Kishan scored 215 runs in four T20Is against New Zealand in January, then added 317 runs in nine matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

He stayed busy through the middle of the year. Kishan played both T20Is against Ireland in June, then featured in five T20Is against England and three against Zimbabwe in July.

He carried that form into the home stretch. Kishan impressed in three T20Is against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi last month, though he managed only three runs against Japan in the one-off T20I on September 22 in Sano.

Asian Games Contributions

Kishan also made his mark at the Asian Games. He scored 80 against Sri Lanka in the semifinal on October 1 before adding 20 in the gold medal match against Pakistan.

That run of scores carried him to the 1,000-run milestone. It also underlined his value to India in a packed T20I year.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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