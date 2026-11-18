Suresh Raina praised MS Dhoni for earning universal love and respect from every single CSK fan throughout his illustrious IPL career
Raina revealed that Dhoni wanted to play one more season and worked intensely in the gym
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that CSK will never find another player to match Dhoni's legacy
Former Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina has revealed MS Dhoni's biggest achievement, as the latter decided to retire from the IPL. Raina has played under Dhoni for India and Chennai Super Kings, and was the squad's pillar for a long period of time.
Suresh Raina, who retired from the IPL in 2022, played his last match with CSK in 2021. While speaking to JioHotstar, Raina recalled the days spent with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings.
He said, "He has played in the IPL for so many years and become such a big player, but I think what we have learned from him as a human being matters even more."
"He played lots of matches for CSK, including knockout matches, finals, and semi-finals. The amount of love he got from the city of Chennai, I think he achieved so much as a person and so much as a leader. But what stood out for me was the love he got from each and every CSK fan. That is the sort of person he is," he added.
Raina called himself lucky to be able to spend time with Dhoni at CSK. "I was very fortunate to have played with him for CSK, and we won a lot of trophies too." He also stated that 'Dhoni is the biggest brand in the IPL.'
'He Wanted to Play'
Raina also revealed that Dhoni wanted to play one more season before retiring and was preparing hard for it. However, his body failed him.
"He has been struggling with his knees. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played—it takes a toll," said Raina, while sharing the struggles Dhoni was facing with his fitness.
"He was trying very, very hard in the gym. Despite the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player. That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage.
So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore," Raina added.
Former India player Irfan Pathan also paid tribute to MSD and said, 'MS Dhoni's legacy is unmatched.'
"The kind of things he did on the cricket field, the performances he gave in the yellow jersey, taking the game to the end and finishing it—he did that for years. I don't think Chennai Super Kings will ever find a player like him again," Irfan said.