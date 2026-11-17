Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly retired from the IPL and will not feature in the league as a player. He will now be sitting in the dugout as a team mentor.
CSK officially announced the wicketkeeper-batter's new role as team mentor on Tuesday, November 17.
The internet came to a standstill as the news made the rounds on social media platforms. Soon, users started paying tribute to the legend, who once ruled the league.
One user wrote that an era has ended with MS Dhoni's retirement, wishing him luck for future.
However, users were mostly sad about the news, sharing their mood with memes and fan edits.
MS Dhoni has been a part of Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural season. He has won five IPL trophies with Chennai Super Kings. Under his leadership, the team became the first in the IPL to defend their title as they won the trophy in 2010 and 2011.
Now, as he steps into a new role, Dhoni will look to revive the franchise to their past glory as CSK fell behind in last couple of seasons.