Rahul Gandhi recalled his parents’ relationship and how Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination changed Sonia Gandhi’s life.
He said the memoir captures the grief and the beginning of a different journey for his mother.
Rahul Gandhi also recalled his parents’ romance at Cambridge, sharing an anecdote about visiting the Varsity Restaurant with his girlfriend years later.
On the official launch of her mother’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday shared personal memories of his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Recalling their relationship, his father's assassination and the grief that followed, Rahul spoke about how the tragedy changed his mother and reshaped her life.
Speaking at the launch, Rahul said the memoir captured the love his parents shared and the difficult journey Sonia Gandhi undertook after Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.
"Suddenly, we saw our anchor (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv Gandhi) get blown to pieces," he said.
He recalled that while his mother had a remarkably sharp memory, she could not remember what happened when Rajiv Gandhi died. The account in the memoir, he said, had been pieced together by Sonia Gandhi and his sister Priyanka.
"She never forgets anything, except one thing. If you ask her, 'What happened when Papa died?' she has no memory of it," Rahul said.
Explaining the title of the memoir, he said Sonia Gandhi had belonged to Rajiv Gandhi and he had belonged to her. His father's death, he added, marked the beginning of a different journey for his mother.
"The fun-loving mother, the smiling mother, disappeared. A new mother came," he said.
Rahul began his address by saying he had been instructed to keep the event non-political. He said he wanted to share some personal memories of his mother as her son.
Rahul Gandhi Recalls Parents' Romance At Cambridge
Rahul also shared an anecdote about his parents' first meeting at the Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge, where Rajiv Gandhi was a student.
Recalling a visit to the city years later with his girlfriend, Rahul said he wanted to see the restaurant where his parents had met.
"I told my girlfriend, 'Let's go to the Varsity Restaurant.' I wanted to see where my parents had met," he said.
After they sat down and the waiter brought the menu, Rahul told him that his parents had met at the restaurant. The waiter immediately recognised whom he was referring to.
"He just looked at me and said, 'Oh, them, I know them.' And I was like, 'What do you know about them?'" Rahul recalled.
He said the waiter responded that he knew exactly who the couple were, highlighting the lasting impression their relationship had left.