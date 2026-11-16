'People Should See How Pakistan Celebrated': Yashveer Goud, Lakshya Raichandani Defend India U19’s Fiery Celebrations

Yashveer Goud said India U19’s reaction came after taunts and abusive language in the group-stage match against Pakistan
Lakshya Raichandani said Pakistan had celebrated in a similar manner after the earlier win on Diwali
India U19 beat Pakistan by one wicket in the 2026 U19 Asia Cup final after a tense chase
India U19’s celebrations after beating Pakistan by one wicket in the 2026 U19 Asia Cup final prompted pushback, with Yashveer Goud and Lakshya Raichandani saying their reaction came from what happened when the teams met in the group stage.
Goud and captain Raichandani backed the response after India’s narrow win They said the team still remembered the three-wicket defeat from the earlier round and that the emotions from that game carried into the title clash.
Goud said the celebrations were a response to taunts and abuse after the earlier game. Raichandani also argued that Pakistan had celebrated in a similar way after that group-stage win.
Group-Stage Flashpoint
The first loss remained on their minds.
India had lost to Pakistan by three wickets in the group stage. Goud said the exchange after that league match included taunts and abusive language and that India could not respond then because they had lost.
“We had lost the match on Diwali. There was some exchange of words between us, including abusive language. We couldn’t say anything after losing that match. We were waiting for the final. We wanted to perform well and show what India is capable of," Goud told India Today.
Goud said India carried that episode into the final and wanted the title match to be their answer to Pakistan.
Celebration Defence
The post-match scenes followed quickly.
Goud was among the Indian players seen directing words towards the Pakistan dugout and supporters after the final-ball victory. He said India were only giving back the same response they had received after the earlier meeting.
“We were doing the same thing they had done. They were silent, and we were silent too. We were wearing the Indian jersey. We were waiting for this moment. Everyone was emotional," he said.
Raichandani also defended the reaction after the match. He pointed to Pakistan’s celebrations after the group-stage victory and said India’s response after the final was driven by the emotion of a hard-fought win.
“People should see how Pakistan celebrated on Diwali. They started it, and we did the same. Nothing wrong with how we celebrated. It was just pure emotions as we had worked very hard to win the final," the India captain told.
Final Chase Details
The finish was dramatic.
India overhauled Pakistan’s 337 with one wicket in hand to win the title. The chase had tilted against them when they slipped to 252 for eight.
Manal Chauhan then scored 47 and Mohit Ulva stayed unbeaten on 49 to keep India alive. Mohit struck a boundary off the final delivery to seal the title.