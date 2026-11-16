Blessing Muzarabani Rewrites Zimbabwe's Test Record Books With Stunning No. 10 Fifty: Check Stats

Blessing Muzarabani became the first Zimbabwean to score a Test half-century batting at No. 10
His knock surpassed Donald Tiripano's previous record of 49 not out and included a 80-run ninth-wicket partnership with Graeme Cremer
Afghanistan were 89/3 in their second innings, chasing 418, with 329 runs still required on Day 4 of the second Test
Blessing Muzarabani etched his name in Zimbabwe cricket history on Monday, November 16, becoming the first player from the country to score a half-century while batting at No. 10 in Test cricket.
The 30-year-old fast bowler achieved the milestone during Zimbabwe's second innings in the ongoing second Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Muzarabani walked in at No. 10 and made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 59 off 93 deliveries. His innings included 10 boundaries and a six, with the right-arm pacer bringing up his maiden Test half-century in just 63 balls.
He reached the landmark with a boundary off Hashmatullah Shahidi on the final delivery of the 80th over. Muzarabani eventually departed after being caught by Mohammad Saleem off Naseer Khan.
His knock took him past the previous highest individual score by a Zimbabwean No. 10 batter in Tests. Donald Tiripano had held the record with an unbeaten 49 off 162 balls against New Zealand in Bulawayo in July 2016.
Highest Test Scores By No. 10 Batters For Zimbabwe
|PLAYER
|RUNS
|BALLS
|4s
|6s
|AGAINST
|VENUE
|START DATE
|Blessing Muzarabani
|55*
|77
|9
|1
|Afghanistan
|Sharjah
|November 13, 2026
|Donald Tiripano
|49*
|162
|6
|1
|New Zealand
|Bulawayo
|July 28, 2016
|Blessing Muzarabani
|47
|68
|6
|0
|Ireland
|Bulawayo
|February 6, 2025
|Bryan Strang
|42
|67
|5
|0
|Pakistan
|Sheikhupura
|October 17, 1996
|Eddo Brandes
|39
|62
|2
|2
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|January 20, 1996
|Bryan Strang
|37*
|37
|7
|0
|England
|Lord’s
|May 18, 2000
|Ray Price
|35
|94
|6
|0
|West Indies
|Bulawayo
|November 12, 2003
|Gavin Ewing
|34
|47
|7
|0
|India
|Bulawayo
|September 13, 2005
|Blessing Muzarabani
|32*
|29
|4
|2
|South Africa
|Bulawayo
|June 28, 2025
Muzarabani's achievement also places him in a rare category in the history of Test cricket. While scoring a half-century from the No. 10 position is uncommon, only four players have managed to register a century after coming in at that batting position.
England's Walter Read was the first to accomplish the feat, scoring 117 off 155 deliveries against Australia at The Oval in August 1884. Australia's Reggie Duff followed in 1902, while South Africa's Pat Symcox achieved the milestone in 1998.
Bangladesh's Abul Hasan became the fourth player to score a Test century at No. 10 in November 2012.
Muzarabani's innings was also instrumental in extending Zimbabwe's advantage, as he stitched together an important ninth-wicket partnership with Graeme Cremer. The pair added 80 runs, with Cremer contributing 25 off 77 balls.
At the time of filing this story, Zimbabwe had posted 339 in their first innings before declaring their second innings at 295/9. Afghanistan had managed 217 in their first innings and were 89/3 in their second, chasing a target of 418.
The hosts needed another 329 runs to win in the final session of Day 4, with Zimbabwe firmly positioned to take control of the two-match Test series.