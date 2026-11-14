New Delhi: A Chinese military aircraft reportedly entered Indian airspace in Sikkim on November 12 and hovered over the area for 20-25 minutes, a source told Outlook on the condition of anonymity.
The development gains even more significance as the area in question overlooks the Siliguri Corridor, one of the most sensitive stretches of Indian territory.
Outlook has reached out to the Indian Air Force for its comment and is awaiting a response.
The source said the Indian Air Force (IAF) picked up the Chinese aircraft’s movement around 8am on November 12 and issued warnings repeatedly asking it to return to its territory. The aircraft reportedly kept hovering over the area despite the IAF warnings.
The movement of the aircraft was detected at an altitude of 25,000 feet. Details such as the type of aircraft, its exact flight path and when it finally left Indian territory are not yet known.
Why The Location Matters
The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow strip of land in West Bengal, about 20-22 km wide at its thinnest, which links the Northeast with the rest of India. It is often called the “Chicken’s Neck”. It lies close to China, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, so any unusual military activity above it draws quick attention from security planners.
Sikkim shares a border with China’s Tibet Autonomous Region and sits near the Doklam plateau, where Indian and Chinese troops faced off in 2017.
Earlier Incidents On The India-China Frontier
This would not be the first time Chinese military aircraft have caused concern along the border. Several such episodes were reported in periods of high tension between the two countries.
In June 2022, a Chinese military aircraft flew close to Indian positions in eastern Ladakh. Ground personnel and Indian radars detected it, and the IAF activated its response mechanisms. India took up the matter with China through established military channels.
During the eastern Ladakh standoff in 2020, Chinese military helicopters were seen flying close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The IAF sent fighter aircraft to patrol the region and deter any intrusion. Officials said the helicopters had not crossed into Indian airspace.
Previously, on October 11, 2017, two Chinese choppers reportedly entered Indian airspace in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand.
On November 7, four Chinese helicopters crossed into Ladakh, and one of them reportedly hovered for about 30 minutes.In June 2017, two Chinese Army helicopters hovered over Chamoli district in Uttarakhand for about five minutes before leaving. The incident took place just three months before the Doklam standoff began.