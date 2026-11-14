Children's Day 2026: Dhoni, Rohit And Other Cricket Stars' Childhood Photos Go Viral

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

As India celebrates Children’s Day 2026 on November 14, the occasion has sparked a wave of nostalgia across the cricketing fraternity. Marking the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the day honors the innocence, joy, and boundless potential of youth. Joining the nationwide festivities, major Indian Premier League franchises have taken to social media to share rare childhood photographs of their biggest stars—featuring MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sanju Samson for Chennai Super Kings; Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh for Kolkata Knight Riders; and Rohit Sharma and Arshdeep Singh for Mumbai Indians. These throwback snapshots offer fans an endearing glimpse into the early lives of their sporting heroes long before they stepped onto packed stadium turf, celebrating the enduring childlike passion for the game that continues to inspire millions of young aspiring players across the country.

image Prefer on Google
Children's Day 2026 Pictures
Chennai Super Kings share old picture of MS Dhoni on the occasion of Children's Day. ChennaiIPL/X
1/16
Childrens Day 2026 Pictures
Chennai Super Kings share old picture of Ruturaj Gaikwad on the occasion of Children's Day. ChennaiIPL/X
2/16
Childrens Day 2026 Pictures
Chennai Super Kings share old picture of Sanju Samson on the occasion of Children's Day. ChennaiIPL/X
3/16
Childrens Day 2026 Pictures
Chennai Super Kings share old picture of Dewald Brevis on the occasion of Children's Day. ChennaiIPL/X
4/16
Childrens Day 2026 Pictures
Chennai Super Kings share old picture of Ayush Mhatre on the occasion of Children's Day. ChennaiIPL/X
5/16
Childrens Day 2026 Pictures
Chennai Super Kings share old picture of Sarfaraz Khan on the occasion of Children's Day. ChennaiIPL/X
6/16
Childrens Day 2026 Pictures
Kolkata Knight Riders share old picture of Angkrish Raghuvanshi on the occasion of Children's Day. KKRiders/X
7/16
Childrens Day 2026 Pictures
Kolkata Knight Riders share old picture of Rinku Singh on the occasion of Children's Day. KKRiders/X
8/16
Childrens Day 2026 Pictures
Kolkata Knight Riders share old picture of Sunil Narine on the occasion of Children's Day. KKRiders/X
9/16
Childrens Day 2026 Pictures
Kolkata Knight Riders share old picture of Harshit Rana on the occasion of Children's Day. KKRiders/X
10/16
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Arshdeep Singh on the occasion of Childrens Day.
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Arshdeep Singh on the occasion of Children's Day. mipaltan/X
11/16
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Harmanpreet Kaur on the occasion of Childrens Day.
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Harmanpreet Kaur on the occasion of Children's Day. mipaltan/X
12/16
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Rohit Sharma on the occasion of Childrens Day.
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Rohit Sharma on the occasion of Children's Day. mipaltan/X
13/16
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Jasprit Bumrah on the occasion of Childrens Day.
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Jasprit Bumrah on the occasion of Children's Day. mipaltan/X
14/16
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Suryakumar Yadav on the occasion of Childrens Day.
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Suryakumar Yadav on the occasion of Children's Day. mipaltan/X
15/16
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Tilak Varma on the occasion of Childrens Day.
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Tilak Varma on the occasion of Children's Day. mipaltan/X
16/16
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Deepak Chahar on the occasion of Childrens Day.
Mumbai Indians share old picture of Deepak Chahar on the occasion of Children's Day. mipaltan/X

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories