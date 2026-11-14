Children's Day 2026: Dhoni, Rohit And Other Cricket Stars' Childhood Photos Go Viral

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 14 November 2026 2:02 pm

As India celebrates Children’s Day 2026 on November 14, the occasion has sparked a wave of nostalgia across the cricketing fraternity. Marking the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the day honors the innocence, joy, and boundless potential of youth. Joining the nationwide festivities, major Indian Premier League franchises have taken to social media to share rare childhood photographs of their biggest stars—featuring MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sanju Samson for Chennai Super Kings; Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh for Kolkata Knight Riders; and Rohit Sharma and Arshdeep Singh for Mumbai Indians. These throwback snapshots offer fans an endearing glimpse into the early lives of their sporting heroes long before they stepped onto packed stadium turf, celebrating the enduring childlike passion for the game that continues to inspire millions of young aspiring players across the country.