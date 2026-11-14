Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History! 15-Year-Old Achieves New Milestone While Leading Bihar In SMAT 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever captain in men’s T20s when he led Bihar against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Holkar Stadium, Indore

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Youngest Captain mens t20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 Bihar
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led Bihar in their opening Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led Bihar in their opening Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore

  • The 15-year-old opening batter became the youngest-ever captain in men’s T20s

  • Bihar had named Sooryavanshi captain last week when it announced its squad for the tournament

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever captain in men's T20s on Saturday when he led Bihar in their opening Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The 15-year-old opening batter walked out for the toss and marked his captaincy debut with a record that puts him ahead of every other men's T20 skipper by age. Bihar had named him captain last week when it announced its squad for the tournament.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Sooryavanshi said, “It's a dream come true to be leading Bihar. I am very grateful for this opportunity.”

Record And Rankings

The record is now Sooryavanshi's. He broke the mark set by Zac Vukusic, who captained Croatia against Cyprus in 2025 at 17 years and 311 days.

Pakistan's Taimur Ali is third on the list. He led Quetta Bears in a domestic T20 match in 2009 at 17 years and 358 days.

Laksh Barkania is fourth after leading Tanzania against Kenya at 18 years and 5 days. Noman Amjad is fifth, having captained France against the Czech Republic in July 2022 at 18 years and 24 days.

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Selection And Departure

His stint will be brief. Sooryavanshi will not lead Bihar in all their matches in the tournament.

He is due to leave soon for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, which starts on November 19 in Qatar.

That means Bihar's new captain will combine a landmark start in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with another age-group assignment within days.

Earlier Leadership Debate

This is not his first leadership role. Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi was appointed East Zone vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy as Ishan Kishan's deputy.

That decision drew criticism at the time. The move was not well received and reopened the debate around how quickly the youngster should be pushed into leadership duties.

Sachin Tendulkar had also argued against giving him that role so early. During an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Tendulkar wrote, “I feel it's too early for him to become a vice-captain in the Duleep Trophy. We have to let him play more matches with the red ball and take one step at a time.” Tendulkar said the youngster should be allowed room to breathe and settle as a player.

Rapid Rise In Cricket

His rise has been quick. Sooryavanshi made his India debut earlier this year after a strong Indian Premier League 2026 season in which he hammered 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

He has not played regularly for India since then because the team management has stayed with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, the opening pair from the T20 World Cup-winning side.

Most recently, Sooryavanshi played two T20Is against New Zealand. He entered the playing XI after Kishan was sidelined with an injury, and in the third T20I he and Abhishek put on the highest-ever powerplay score of 118.

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