India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Lakshya Raichandani And Co Chase Revenge And 9th Asia Cup Crown In Final

IND Vs PAK U19 LIVE: Follow live score, ball-by-ball commentary and play-by-play updates from the ACC Under-19 Men's Asia Cup 2026 final between India and Pakistan on Saturday, 14 November, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman

India Vs Pakistan U19 Match LIVE: India will be determined to settle old scores when they take on Pakistan in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final on Saturday, November 14, at Ministry Turf 2 in Al Amerat, Oman. Having lost to Pakistan in the group stage and suffered a crushing 191-run defeat in last year's final, the young Indian side will be eager to reclaim the continental crown and secure a record-extending ninth title. Captain Lakshya Raichandani, in-form batter Aaryavir Sehwag and leading wicket-taker Ishan Sood will be key to India's hopes, while defending champions Pakistan will rely on Hamza Zahoor, Usman Khan and their formidable pace attack to retain the trophy. Stay tuned for live score, and all the latest updates from the high-stakes final.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Nov 2026, 09:03:34 am IST India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Head-To-Head Total Matches: 31

India Won: 17

Pakistan Won: 13

Tied: 1

14 Nov 2026, 08:49:38 am IST India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Streaming Info Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ACC Asia Cup 2026 final on the SonyLIV app and website. The match will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

14 Nov 2026, 08:46:39 am IST India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Squads India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Yashveer Goud Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan