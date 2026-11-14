India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Lakshya Raichandani And Co Chase Revenge And 9th Asia Cup Crown In Final

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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IND Vs PAK U19 LIVE: Follow live score, ball-by-ball commentary and play-by-play updates from the ACC Under-19 Men's Asia Cup 2026 final between India and Pakistan on Saturday, 14 November, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman

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India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score
India batters in action in the U-19 Asia Cup match against UAE. BCCI/X
India Vs Pakistan U19 Match LIVE: India will be determined to settle old scores when they take on Pakistan in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final on Saturday, November 14, at Ministry Turf 2 in Al Amerat, Oman. Having lost to Pakistan in the group stage and suffered a crushing 191-run defeat in last year's final, the young Indian side will be eager to reclaim the continental crown and secure a record-extending ninth title. Captain Lakshya Raichandani, in-form batter Aaryavir Sehwag and leading wicket-taker Ishan Sood will be key to India's hopes, while defending champions Pakistan will rely on Hamza Zahoor, Usman Khan and their formidable pace attack to retain the trophy. Stay tuned for live score, and all the latest updates from the high-stakes final.
LIVE UPDATES

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Head-To-Head

  • Total Matches: 31

  • India Won: 17

  • Pakistan Won: 13

  • Tied: 1

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Streaming Info

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ACC Asia Cup 2026 final on the SonyLIV app and website. The match will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Squads

India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Yashveer Goud

Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Good Morning!

Helloooo, cricket fam! How are we doing today? Ready for some Sunday-level drama on a Saturday? We're back for the big one, India U19 vs Pakistan U19, and there's a trophy, bragging rights and a whole lot of unfinished business at stake.

India are out for revenge after their earlier defeat, while Pakistan will be keen to keep their dominance going. Stay tuned for all the live action and updates.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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