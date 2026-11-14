India U19 Vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Score: Lakshya Raichandani And Co Chase Revenge And 9th Asia Cup Crown In Final

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Head-To-Head
Total Matches: 31
India Won: 17
Pakistan Won: 13
Tied: 1
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Streaming Info
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ACC Asia Cup 2026 final on the SonyLIV app and website. The match will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Squads
India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Yashveer Goud
Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 LIVE: Good Morning!
Helloooo, cricket fam! How are we doing today? Ready for some Sunday-level drama on a Saturday? We're back for the big one, India U19 vs Pakistan U19, and there's a trophy, bragging rights and a whole lot of unfinished business at stake.
India are out for revenge after their earlier defeat, while Pakistan will be keen to keep their dominance going. Stay tuned for all the live action and updates.