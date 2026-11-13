Microsoft Outage LIVE: Company Says It Has Found No Sign Of A Cyberattack, But Services Are Still Not Back To Full Strength
Microsoft says it has seen nothing to suggest malicious activity behind the incident, so it has not detected any indication of a cyberattack. Recovery is still in progress, though. Users may continue to have trouble connecting to a number of Microsoft 365 services, the company said, with service health fluctuating and capacity not yet back to normal levels.
Microsoft Outage LIVE: OpenAI And Anthropic Hit By Faults In Their Microsoft 365 Connections
The disruption has spilled over to the AI sector. Both OpenAI and Anthropic say their Microsoft connectors are malfunctioning, which shows how a failure in Microsoft’s infrastructure can cascade to outside services that depend on it.
Microsoft Outage LIVE: Japan’s Finance Ministry Loses Email Access As Government Systems Feel The Strain
Japan’s Ministry of Finance is one of several government bodies caught up in the worldwide disruption, with staff unable to reach their email. Officials say the fault has also disrupted the country’s government information systems.
Microsoft Outage LIVE: Euronext, Aviva And Maersk Feel The Strain As Email Failures Hit European Business
The outage is now reaching major European companies. Euronext, the stock exchange operator, said its listings teams are having trouble communicating by email. British insurer Aviva is lining up contingency arrangements for its earnings calls. Danish shipping giant Maersk has told customers to expect delays in emails and updates.
Microsoft Outage LIVE: Teams Chats And Meetings Mostly Holding Up, But Scheduling And New Chats Hit
Microsoft says the main Teams functions, including chat and online meetings, are still working for the most part despite the broader disruption. Some tasks are proving harder, though. Setting up meetings and starting fresh chats may fail, since both rely on Exchange Online, the company’s cloud email service.
Microsoft Outage LIVE: Victoria Warns Of Opportunistic Scams As The Disruption Drags On
Authorities in the Australian state of Victoria have cautioned residents that fraudsters may try to cash in on the global Microsoft outage. People are urged to steer clear of links they weren’t expecting and to hold back personal details if they get a call from someone claiming to be from a bank or a tech company.