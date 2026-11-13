Microsoft Outage LIVE: Outlook And Teams Still Struggling For Over 15 Hours, As Recovery Efforts Fall Short

Mamta Singh
Mamta Singh
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Microsoft’s worldwide service failure has left Outlook and Teams users in the US and across Asia-Pacific, India included, locked out or facing glitches. The company reports some improvement but says server problems persist

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Microsoft outage LIVE: Outlook and Teams still struggling more than 15 hours in, as recovery efforts fall short X
Microsoft Outage LIVE: Microsoft’s global outage rolled into Friday, with Outlook users still unable to open inboxes, log in, or send and receive mail. Teams has also been hit, with people reporting dropped connections and certain features failing to load. Microsoft says Teams has begun recovering in North America. The trouble started on Thursday and has since spread across Asia-Pacific, including India, Australia and Japan. According to Microsoft’s most recent status notes, restoration is moving more slowly than planned, and server faults continue to hobble services that rely on Exchange Online. Downdetector logged a fresh surge of complaints even after reports dropped from their peak of close to 130,000 Outlook issues in the US. Microsoft attributed the disruption to a large number of servers going offline without warning, which left the remaining infrastructure carrying extra load. Its engineers are working to bring services back and steady the affected systems. The episode has renewed questions about how heavily businesses and individuals lean on Microsoft’s cloud ecosystem, since a fault at one infrastructure provider can ripple out to users around the world.
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Microsoft Outage LIVE: Company Says It Has Found No Sign Of A Cyberattack, But Services Are Still Not Back To Full Strength

Microsoft says it has seen nothing to suggest malicious activity behind the incident, so it has not detected any indication of a cyberattack. Recovery is still in progress, though. Users may continue to have trouble connecting to a number of Microsoft 365 services, the company said, with service health fluctuating and capacity not yet back to normal levels.

Microsoft Outage LIVE: OpenAI And Anthropic Hit By Faults In Their Microsoft 365 Connections

The disruption has spilled over to the AI sector. Both OpenAI and Anthropic say their Microsoft connectors are malfunctioning, which shows how a failure in Microsoft’s infrastructure can cascade to outside services that depend on it.

Microsoft Outage LIVE: Japan’s Finance Ministry Loses Email Access As Government Systems Feel The Strain

Japan’s Ministry of Finance is one of several government bodies caught up in the worldwide disruption, with staff unable to reach their email. Officials say the fault has also disrupted the country’s government information systems.

Microsoft Outage LIVE: Euronext, Aviva And Maersk Feel The Strain As Email Failures Hit European Business

The outage is now reaching major European companies. Euronext, the stock exchange operator, said its listings teams are having trouble communicating by email. British insurer Aviva is lining up contingency arrangements for its earnings calls. Danish shipping giant Maersk has told customers to expect delays in emails and updates.

Microsoft Outage LIVE: Teams Chats And Meetings Mostly Holding Up, But Scheduling And New Chats Hit

Microsoft says the main Teams functions, including chat and online meetings, are still working for the most part despite the broader disruption. Some tasks are proving harder, though. Setting up meetings and starting fresh chats may fail, since both rely on Exchange Online, the company’s cloud email service.

Microsoft Outage LIVE: Victoria Warns Of Opportunistic Scams As The Disruption Drags On

Authorities in the Australian state of Victoria have cautioned residents that fraudsters may try to cash in on the global Microsoft outage. People are urged to steer clear of links they weren’t expecting and to hold back personal details if they get a call from someone claiming to be from a bank or a tech company.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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