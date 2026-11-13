Italy Stun France To End 64-Year Home Drought, Hand Zinedine Zidane First Defeat
Italy came from behind to defeat France 3-1 at San Siro, handing Zinedine Zidane his first defeat as France head coach and moving top of their Nations League group. Michael Olise put France ahead in the 10th minute after a Gianluigi Donnarumma error, but Francesco Pio Esposito equalised before half-time. Davide Frattesi gave Italy the lead in the 63rd minute before Esposito converted a penalty in the 75th to complete his brace, after brother Sebastiano had earlier missed from the spot. The victory marked Italy's first home win over France since 1962, with both sides level on 10 points at the top of Group A1, Italy leading on head-to-head record.
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