Italy Stun France To End 64-Year Home Drought, Hand Zinedine Zidane First Defeat

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Italy came from behind to defeat France 3-1 at San Siro, handing Zinedine Zidane his first defeat as France head coach and moving top of their Nations League group. Michael Olise put France ahead in the 10th minute after a Gianluigi Donnarumma error, but Francesco Pio Esposito equalised before half-time. Davide Frattesi gave Italy the lead in the 63rd minute before Esposito converted a penalty in the 75th to complete his brace, after brother Sebastiano had earlier missed from the spot. The victory marked Italy's first home win over France since 1962, with both sides level on 10 points at the top of Group A1, Italy leading on head-to-head record.

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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-
Italy's team members celebrate their victory against France after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights- Frances Adrian Rabiot
France's Adrian Rabiot, right, reacts as Italy won the match during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-Frances head coach Zinedine Zidane
France's head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts after France loses the match after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-Italys Federico Dimarco
Italy's Federico Dimarco leaps to control the ball in front of France's Adrien Rabiot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-Frances Rayan Cherki
France's Rayan Cherki, right, and Sebastiano Esposito battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-Italys Federico Dimarco
Italy's Federico Dimarco, right, and France's Sael Kumbedi battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-Italys Pio Esposito
Italy's Pio Esposito celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-Italys Davide Frattesi
Italy's Davide Frattesi celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-Frances Kiylian Mbappe
France's Kiylian Mbappe reacts in the team dugout during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-Italys Pio Esposito
Italy's Pio Esposito, left, is fouled by France's Jeremy Jacquet during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy vs France UEFA Nations League football highlights-Italys Sandro Tonali
Italy's Sandro Tonali, left top, heads the ball as France's Desire Doue looks on during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and France in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

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