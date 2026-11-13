IND Vs NZ 4th ODI: Gurnoor Brar's Fiery Send-Off To Tim Seifert Leaves Virat Kohli Playing Peacemaker - Watch

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Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Gurnoor Brar gave Tim Seifert a fiery send-off after dismissing him for 58, forcing Virat Kohli to intervene and pull the Indian pacer away

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Gurnoor Brar Fiery Send Off Tim Seifert Virat Kohli IND Vs NZ 4th ODI Video Watch
Gurnoor Brar gave Tim Seifert a fiery send-off. Photo: Screengrab
Summary of this article

  • Gurnoor Brar and Tim Seifert exchanged words after the New Zealand batter struck the Indian pacer for a boundary

  • Brar dismissed Seifert for 58 before giving him a fiery send-off, sparking a heated confrontation

  • Virat Kohli intervened to pull Brar away, while umpire Chris Brown also spoke to the Indian pacer

Tempers flared between India pacer Gurnoor Brar and New Zealand batter Tim Seifert during the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Friday, November 13, with Virat Kohli having to intervene after the young fast bowler gave the opener a fiery send-off.

The two players had already exchanged words during the early stages of the innings, with tensions seemingly rising after Seifert struck Brar for a boundary. However, the Indian pacer eventually had the last laugh when he dismissed the New Zealand batter.

Brar bowled a short delivery outside off, rushing Seifert into a pull shot. The Kiwi batter was caught on the front foot and failed to time his shot, getting the ball high on the bat.

It appeared to be falling between wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and fine leg, but Kishan sprinted to his left and completed an excellent diving catch.

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Seifert walked back for 58 off 48 deliveries, having struck six fours and three sixes. Brar, however, made sure the dismissal did not pass without an exchange. He charged towards the departing batter, roaring in celebration and getting right into his face.

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Gurnoor Brar celebrating after dismissing Blair Tickner (Left Image). Gurnoor and Tickner sledging each other during the 1st ODI (Right Image) - | Photo: X/@BCCI, Sonyliv (Screengrab)

The confrontation threatened to escalate before Virat Kohli stepped in and pulled Brar away from Seifert. Even as Kohli ushered his teammate away, he continued shouting towards the New Zealand batter. On-field umpire Chris Brown also spoke to Brar, seemingly reminding him to keep his emotions in check.

At the time of filing this report, New Zealand were 109/2 after 17.3 overs at Bay Oval. India had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

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