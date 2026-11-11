Why Has PCB Shifted Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test From Lahore To Rawalpindi?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test has been shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to hazardous smog, with the PCB keeping the November 17-21 schedule unchanged

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Cricket Series
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam tosses the coin as Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis looks on before the start of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary of this article

  • PCB shifts the second Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to heavy smog

  • The second Test will be played from November 17 to 21, with dates unchanged

  • Rawalpindi will host both matches of the two-Test series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been forced to make a major change to the ongoing Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series, with the second match relocated from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to worsening air pollution in the Punjab capital.

The second Test was originally scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21. However, rising smog levels and deteriorating air quality prompted the PCB to move the fixture to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The dates of the match will remain unchanged.

Lahore's Hazardous Air Quality Forces PCB to Change Venue

Lahore has been battling severe smog, with pollution levels reaching alarming proportions in recent days. According to the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 421, placing it in the hazardous category.

Considering the potential health risks for players, officials, support staff and spectators, the PCB decided against staging another international match in the city under the prevailing conditions.

The board confirmed the development through an official statement, with a spokesperson highlighting increasing smog levels as the primary reason behind the relocation.

Rawalpindi to Host Both Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tests

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Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, third from right, walks off the field with teammates as the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka comes to an end, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan Cricket Team During the Edgbaston Test - | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage, right, and Asitha Fernando, third left, celebrates with teammates after winning the tri-series one-day international cricket match against England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara reacts as he walks off the filed after his dismissal during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. - Anjum Naveed/AP Photo

The venue change means Rawalpindi will host both matches of the two-Test series. The opening encounter, which began on November 9, is already underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan made a strong start in the first Test, declaring their first innings at 434/9. Sri Lanka were 114/3 in their second innings at the end of the second day's play, trailing by 320 runs.

The second Test will now take place at the same venue between November 17 and 21.

Important World Test Championship Points at Stake

The two-match series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, making the encounters important for both teams' championship campaigns.

With Lahore losing its hosting duties, Rawalpindi will now become the centre of Pakistan's Test cricket action for the remainder of the series.

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