Why Has PCB Shifted Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test From Lahore To Rawalpindi?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test has been shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to hazardous smog, with the PCB keeping the November 17-21 schedule unchanged

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam tosses the coin as Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis looks on before the start of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed