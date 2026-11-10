British Writer M. John Harrison Awarded The 2026 Booker Prize

The Booker Prize is awarded for the best work of fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the United Kingdom and/or Ireland between October 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026. The End of Everything was chosen as the winner from a shortlist of six books. The judging panel, headed by well-known classicist and writer Mary Beard, reportedly spent an entire day debating the shortlisted titles and unanimously agreed to award the prize to Harrison’s novel. In a statement, the judges described The End of Everything as “a book that turns you upside down, raises a wry smile—and surprisingly, given the subject matter, leaves you with a twinge of optimism… This is the politics of now seen through the lens of the future.”