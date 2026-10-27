Jodhpur RIFF 2026: Folk Music Casts A Spell, Mulls Over The Future

“We [all the speakers] have many questions about the future that are rooted in our communities,” said Bhatia as the conversation took off. “But this is also about global concerns,” he added. The concerns that were voiced revolved around dwindling audiences and the uncertain prospects of folk artists’ livelihoods. Artists from across the world and from Rajasthan shared the same worry: traditional music would vanish if active efforts are not made to preserve and nurture it, and to ensure artists have sustainable livelihoods. “Roots music is a dynamic tradition passed on from generation to generation,” Silvio said, hopeful that traditional music can adapt to stay alive. Mangka, who has collaborated with many artists, encouraged folk musicians to stay open to collaboration without compromising on the originality of their own music traditions.