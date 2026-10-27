AR Rahman said they worked on Ramayana's music for almost three and a half years.
Rahman called it the "most exciting" project he has worked on.
Rahman has collaborated with Hans Zimmer for Ramayana's music.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is set for its grand release on November 5. Mounted on a huge scale, the epic drama brings some of the big stars from the Indian entertainment industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil.
Music maestro AR Rahman has collaborated with legendary composer Hans Zimmer for the film's music. In a recent interview, Rahman opened up about working on such a big project and his reunion with Zimmer. Meanwhile, Ramayana's soundtrack has been receiving immense love. More songs are yet to be released.
AR Rahman on Ramayana
"This is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. I've never done such a big movie ever in my life," Rahman said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.
“It's a good time now, because we worked on this for almost three and a half years. And now, it's nice to see the response. ‘Jai Jai Ram’ is out, and almost 70% of the album is released. We have some surprises coming up next.”
Rahman also praised DNEG, one of Ramayana's co-production banners, behind the film’s visual effects. “Their work is extraordinary. I just saw some footage, the first two reels. I was blown away.”
Rahman on reuniting with Zimmer
For the unversed, Rahman and Zimmer have a long-standing relationship. Both first met in 2009. Zimmer also invited Rahman to perform with his band at the Oscars in 2012.
“There was a very friendly vibe when I went back to his studio. He was very excited that finally we were working together," Rahman said about working together for Ramayana.
“Quite a lot of work has gone into this movie. When you see it, you’ll understand,” he added.
The Grammy winner also said that sometimes they had to go through “13 different iterations to come back to the second or the first iteration,” calling the process a “bit exhausting, but gratifying in the end.”
“Sometimes we slept for three hours, four hours. We've been travelling to Los Angeles, London, Budapest, Mumbai and Chennai—these five different places constantly scoring,” he said further.
Ramayana is co-produced by Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Part 2 of the magnum opus will hit the screens in 2027.