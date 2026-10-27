Macklemore Launches ‘Free Palestine’ Tour In Dublin With Call for ‘Collective Liberation’

Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour.
He was dropped over his pro-Palestine remarks.
This led to huge backlash, with several celebrities condemning Sheeran.
Kickstarting his "Free Palestine" tour in Dublin, U.S. rapper Macklemore centered the opening show around themes of love, solidarity and freedom. The performance comes shortly after his removal from Ed Sheeran’s American tour over his vocal support for Palestine during recent shows.
The packed concert at Dublin’s 3Arena featured fans waving Palestinian flags and sporting keffiyehs. Macklemore is funneling all profits from this brief three-city run—which moves to Paris and London next—directly to Palestinian aid organizations. Additionally, he handed over his full $1 million payout from Sheeran's tour to the same relief effort.
The rapper talked about his removal from Sheeran’s US tour. “Six weeks ago, it was two words. Two words is all that it took. Two words that are rooted in love and liberation,” Macklemore said.
Macklemore Addresses His Removal From Ed Sheeran Tour
“Not against anybody, not divisive. Not a call for hatred. But a call to recognise our shared humanity. Free Palestine. I said, free Palestine! The same thing that I want for all of us, freedom, dignity, the right to exist without fear. Being able to raise our children in the homes that we grew up in, not having to prove our humanity to the rest of the world.”
“Because freedom that requires another person’s oppression is not freedom at all. And while the world debates those words, we see the videos, we see the footage, we see parents pulling their children out of the rubble. Families erased. Devastation beyond our imagination. And somehow, those words have become more controversial than the suffering that made them necessary,” he said.
Actor Mark Ruffalo, a consistent advocate of Palestinian rights, made a surprise video appearance at the concert in Dublin, expressing support for the artist. He exhortedMacklemore and the audience to “keep fighting for a free Palestine and for humanity all over the world”.