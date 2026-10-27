Macklemore Launches ‘Free Palestine’ Tour In Dublin With Call for ‘Collective Liberation’

Macklemore Addresses His Removal From Ed Sheeran Tour

“Not against anybody, not divisive. Not a call for hatred. But a call to recognise our shared humanity. Free Palestine. I said, free Palestine! The same thing that I want for all of us, freedom, dignity, the right to exist without fear. Being able to raise our children in the homes that we grew up in, not having to prove our humanity to the rest of the world.”