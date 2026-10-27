Ballon d'Or 2026: Harry Kane And Alexia Putellas Claim Historic Trophies

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 27 October 2026 12:18 pm

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has won the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, becoming the first English player to win football's ultimate individual prize. Held in his home city of London on the award's 70th anniversary, Kane edged out competition from runner-up Kylian Mbappé and third-placed Lamine Yamal. His triumph capped off a phenomenal campaign where he netted 73 goals for club and country. In addition to claiming the main honor, Kane made history by securing the Gerd Müller Trophy on the same evening, cementing an unforgettable milestone in his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Spain's player Alexia Putellas, who plays for Barcelona in club football, won the women's award. She won the trophy for the third time.