Ballon d'Or 2026: Harry Kane And Alexia Putellas Claim Historic Trophies

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Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has won the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, becoming the first English player to win football's ultimate individual prize. Held in his home city of London on the award's 70th anniversary, Kane edged out competition from runner-up Kylian Mbappé and third-placed Lamine Yamal. His triumph capped off a phenomenal campaign where he netted 73 goals for club and country. In addition to claiming the main honor, Kane made history by securing the Gerd Müller Trophy on the same evening, cementing an unforgettable milestone in his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Spain's player Alexia Putellas, who plays for Barcelona in club football, won the women's award. She won the trophy for the third time.

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Ballon d'Or awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Harry Kane and Spain's Alexia Putellas
England's soccer player Harry Kane and Spain's Alexia Putellas win the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas
England's soccer player Harry Kane and Spain's Alexia Putellas win the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Harry Kane
England's soccer player Harry Kane wins the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Harry Kane
England's soccer player Harry Kane receives the player of the year trophy from Ronaldo Nazario during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Alexia Putellas
Spainish footballer and London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas wins the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-London City Lionesses Alexia Putellas
Spainish footballer and London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas wins the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Harry Kane wins trophy for striker of the year
England's soccer player Harry Kane wins the trophy for striker of the year during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Harry Kane and Charlyn Corral
England's soccer player Harry Kane and Charlyn Corral win strikers of the year during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Ousmane Dembele receives best club of the year
Ousmane Dembele receives the trophy for the best club of the year, Paris Saint-Germain, during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-President of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta
President of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta delivers a speech after receiving the "2026 Ballon d'Or Women's Club of the Year" trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Englands Bukayo Saka
England's Bukayo Saka of Arsenal speaks after winning the Socrates Award, recognising social action and humanitarian work, during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Unai Simón of Spain
Unai Simón of Spain wins the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Cata Coll, of Spain
Cata Coll, of Spain, wins the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Luis de la Fuente of Spain
Luis de la Fuente of Spain receives the trophy for winning the 2026 Men's Coach of the Year during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Vicky López
Vicky López receives the trophy after winning the Women's Young Talent of the Year during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-
Lamine Yamal speaks after winning the Men's Young Talent of the Year during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Barcelonas Rodri
Barcelona's Rodri and partner Laura Iglesias attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal of Spain and partner Ines Garcia attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Alexia Putellas
London City Lionesses' Alexia Putellas attends the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Mikel Arteta and wife Lorena Bernal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and wife Lorena Bernal attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Kylian Mbappé
France's soccer player Kylian Mbappé attends the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Harry Kane and wife Katie Goodland
England's soccer player Harry Kane and wife Katie Goodland attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Alex Greenwood
England and Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood attends the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Lennart Karl and partner Zoe Kappele
Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl and partner Zoe Kappele attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Ballon dOr awards ceremony 2026 London highlights-Luis Figo, Stella Svedin Figo
Luis Figo and daughter Stella Svedin Figo attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

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