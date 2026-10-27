Virat Kohli’s Tweet For ‘Friend’ Harry Kane Goes Viral: ‘You Deserve Every Bit Of This Award’

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Former India captain Virat Kohli congratulates Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d'Or award.

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Harry Kane and Virat Kohli
Harry Kane and Virat Kohli | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Harry Kane won the Ballon d'Or award on Tuesday, October 27

  • Former India captain Virat Kohli congratulates Harry Kane on winning the prestigious award

  • Harry Kane is the first English player to win the award since 2001

Harry Kane won the Ballon d'Or on Tuesday, October 27, becoming the first English player to win the prestigious trophy since 2001.

Praise poured in from around the globe following his victory, but one message took the internet by storm in India, as former India captain and current Test star Virat Kohli congratulated the striker.

Kohli took to social media to share his appreciation for Kane's historic achievement.

On Tuesday, Virat tweeted: "Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top."

"Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations," he concluded

Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon d'Or, Ends England's 25-Year Wait For Football's Biggest Honour

By Outlook Sports Desk

Harry Kane has been one of the most consistent footballing superstar over last few years. However, he always went under the radar in the Ballon d'or lists. Things changed this time around as he was rewarded for his consistency.

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England's soccer player Harry Kane and Spain's Alexia Putellas win the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's soccer player Harry Kane wins the player of the year trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's soccer player Harry Kane receives the player of the year trophy from Ronaldo Nazario during the Ballon d'Or ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre in London, England, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 - (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Virat Kohli spent almost two hours in the nets at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai before the New Zealand ODIs. - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

The Bayern Munich star scored 61 goals in all competitions for the German club during the last season, helping them win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.

Why Was Lionel Messi Absent From Ballon d'Or 2026 Ceremony Despite Record 17th Nomination?

By Outlook Sports Desk

Harry Kane carried his form into the FIFA World Cup 2026, helping England reach the semi-finals. He scored seven goals in the tournament.

"Wow, I'm almost speechless," an emotional Kane said on stage. "First of all, thanks again to France Football and the Ballon d'Or for this amazing event. Being in London, it is extra special; it felt like a good omen," said Kane after winning the award.

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