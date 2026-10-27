Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Play Third Unofficial Test Vs New Zealand A, Big Update On Rishabh Pant

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi Published at: 27 October 2026 7:51 am

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln from November 7, while Rishabh Pant is also in contention for the XI. Both India players are training at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as they build towards the two-Test series against New Zealand later in November

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Deepak Joshi Published at: 27 October 2026 7:51 am

India's captain Rishabh Pant with Jasprit Bumrah during the day two of the second Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan