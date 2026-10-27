Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Play Third Unofficial Test Vs New Zealand A, Big Update On Rishabh Pant

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to feature in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln from November 7
Rishabh Pant is also in contention for a place in the playing XI after resuming light training at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru
Bumrah is completing the final return-to-play requirements before flying to New Zealand on November 1
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln from November 7, while Rishabh Pant is also in contention for a spot in the XI, according to PTI. Both are training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of India’s assignments in New Zealand.
Pant reached the CoE on Friday and Bumrah arrived on Monday. Their progress matters for India because both players are in the squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand later in November.
Bumrah's Return Path
Bumrah is nearing a return. PTI reported that the fast bowler is expected to feature in the third unofficial Test as he completes the final steps before rejoining the national set-up.
"Bumrah's CoE visit is to fulfil the obligatory return-to-play conditions for all players ahead of any series before he takes the flight to New Zealand on November 1," Cricinfo told PTI in a report.
Bumrah has not played since the Asian Games in Japan earlier this month, where he was part of India’s gold-medal-winning campaign. He was rested for the home white-ball series against the West Indies and for the T20I and ODI matches on the ongoing New Zealand tour.
Pant's Injury Recovery
Pant is also back in the frame. The wicketkeeper-batter was sidelined after suffering a side strain during the Irani Cup in early October.
He had captained Rest of India to a win over Jammu and Kashmir in that match. The injury then ruled him out of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy opener and the first two four-day matches against New Zealand A.
Pant has resumed light training at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, PTI reported. Batting drills are part of his programme, but he has not yet resumed wicket-keeping.
Squad And Cover
India used cover in Pant’s absence. Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra came in for the first two matches against New Zealand A.
Kushagra was also named as cover for Ishan Kishan in the ongoing T20I series after Kishan sustained a right adductor strain.
Both Bumrah and Pant are part of India’s squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand. The matches are scheduled in Wellington from November 19 to 23 and in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.