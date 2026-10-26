Chennai Super Kings Confirm Michael Hussey Exit As Gareth Batty Prepares To Take Over

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Chennai Super Kings confirmed that batting coach Michael Hussey will leave the franchise before the IPL 2027 auction, ending an eight-year stint

image Prefer on Google
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2027 Michael Hussey Steps Down Assistant Coach
Chennai Super Kings confirmed Michael Hussey will leave before the IPL 2027 auction after an eight-year stint as batting coach. Photo: ChennaiIPL/X
Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings confirmed Michael Hussey will leave before the IPL 2027 auction after an eight-year stint as batting coach

  • CSK marked Hussey’s exit with a social media tribute, thanking him for his playing and coaching years with the franchise

  • The departure is understood to be amicable and comes amid a wider support staff reset under new head coach Zaheer Khan

CSK have announced that Australian batting coach Michael Hussey will leave the franchise before the IPL 2027 auction, ending an eight-year stint. Hussey served as CSK's batting coach from 2018 to 2026, and the franchise marked his exit with a brief tribute post on social media.

The exit is understood to be amicable. It comes as new head coach Zaheer Khan reshapes the support staff after replacing long-serving coach Stephen Fleming.

The move matters because the changes extend beyond one role. CSK are overhauling their backroom team ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, with more departures confirmed and a new appointment close.

Tribute To Hussey

CSK kept the message personal. The franchise used its social media post to thank Hussey for both his playing and coaching years with the side.

“From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family," the statement said.

Related Content
Gareth Batty will join Chennai Super Kings as assistant coach from the 2027 Indian Premier League season. - surreycricket/X
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates greets his fans after the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP Photo
Michael Hussey served as Chennai Super Kings batting coach in IPL. - | Photo: FILE
Lucknow Super Giants to appoint Zaheer Khan as mentor - File

“Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years. Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King."

Coaching Shuffle Continues

The reshuffle is already under way. Bowling coach Eric Simmons has already left the team, while former India quick Mohit Sharma is set to join the side.

These changes come under Zaheer, who has begun recasting the support staff after taking over from Fleming. Hussey's departure has so far been described as amicable and part of that wider reset.

The timing is significant. CSK are making these calls before the IPL 2027 auction as the franchise rebuilds its coaching group under a new head coach.

Batty Heads To Chepauk

Only hours earlier, Surrey County said triple-title-winning head coach Gareth Batty was leaving for CSK. Batty is a former off-spinner set to take up the role of assistant coach in Chepauk under Zaheer.

That links Hussey's exit to a wider staffing shift. CSK appear to be building a new support group rather than making one isolated change.

“The new journey is a very exciting one for my family and I with CSK in the IPL and I’m looking forward to getting going," Batty said in a statement for Surrey.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories