“Dakar 2026 is an important milestone for our young athletes. They represent the future of Indian sport, and among them may be the champions who will represent India at Brisbane 2032 and beyond. I wish the entire contingent every success and am confident they will make the country proud. I also extend my best wishes to the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee and the Senegalese Olympic Committee. Hosting the first Olympic event on the African continent is a historic moment for the Olympic Movement, and we look forward to sharing this landmark occasion with Senegal and the wider Olympic community,” Usha said.