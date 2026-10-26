India will field 17 athletes in 11 sports at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal
Dakar 2026 will be the first Olympic competition held on the African continent
The Games open on October 31 at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium and close on November 13
India will field 17 athletes across 11 sports at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal. The fourth edition of the event will be the first Olympic competition staged on the African continent.
The Indian Olympic Association sees Dakar 2026 as an important step as India builds towards the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad and the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.
IOA’s Strategic View
In a statement, the IOA stated that Dakar 2026 comes at a time when India is preparing for major multi-sport events later in the decade. “The Games will also give the IOA an opportunity to connect with National Olympic Committees from across the world and exchange ideas on identifying talent, supporting athlete development and building pathways from youth sport to the elite level.
These conversations can help inform India’s own sporting ambitions as the country looks towards Amdavad 2030 and Brisbane 2032, while continuing to build stronger, more sustainable pathways for the next generation of athletes,” the IOA stated.
The IOA also stated that Dr. P. T. Usha is expected to sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on sports cooperation and exchange with National Olympic Committees of several African countries, including Namibia and Mauritius, among others.
“The agreements will provide a framework for closer cooperation between the Olympic organisations, with scope to promote athlete and coach exchanges, share technical expertise and training practices, and explore other areas of mutual interest. Experience gained through these partnerships may also help the IOA explore similar arrangements with other,” the IOA stated.
Usha Backs Contingent
Usha said the 17 athletes in Dakar represent the future of Indian sport and may one day form part of India’s Brisbane 2032 team.
“Dakar 2026 is an important milestone for our young athletes. They represent the future of Indian sport, and among them may be the champions who will represent India at Brisbane 2032 and beyond. I wish the entire contingent every success and am confident they will make the country proud. I also extend my best wishes to the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee and the Senegalese Olympic Committee. Hosting the first Olympic event on the African continent is a historic moment for the Olympic Movement, and we look forward to sharing this landmark occasion with Senegal and the wider Olympic community,” Usha said.
Arya Shares Ambitions
Sarthak Arya, a table tennis player in the Indian squad, described the Youth Olympics as a stepping-stone in his career.
“The Youth Olympics will be a stepping-stone in my journey. I dream of representing India at the Commonwealth Games in Amdavad in 2030 and then at the Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032. Looking further ahead, if India gets the opportunity to host the Olympic Games in 2036, competing at home and hopefully winning an Olympic medal for my country would be truly special,” Arya said.