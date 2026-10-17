India Rejects UN Expert’s Report on Youth Rights, Calls Claims ‘Hearsay’

India rejected a UN report alleging discrimination against youth discussing mental health and gender justice.
Diplomat Anuj Swarup called the report’s claims unverified and defended constitutional freedoms.
He highlighted government reforms addressing student concerns over examination irregularities.
India has rejected a report by the UN human rights Rapporteur Gina Romero, which said that young people in the country face retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice. New Delhi has called on the expert to "verify" before releasing any statement.
India’s First Secretary Anuj Swarup was speaking at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee. He defended the country’s constitutional protections for free speech and peaceful assembly, calling the report’s approach arbitrary, according to PTI.
In the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, Swarup said, “In India, these freedoms, together with freedom of speech and expression, are guaranteed to every citizen under Article 19 of our Constitution, and are protected by an independent judiciary, a free press, and an empowered National Human Rights Commission.”
The UN report comes as protests in India call for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign over voter roll revisions.
The Indian delegate also pointed out that the report relies only on unnamed submissions mentioned in a footnote.
Swarup, in his statement, said, “A sweeping charge against the world's largest youth population resting on anonymous and unverified claims is not evidence. It is hearsay, dressed up as a UN report, and my delegation rejects it outright.”
He said the government held constructive talks with students who protested against irregularities in public exams this summer.
Within weeks, Parliament amended the Public Examinations Act, doubled penalties for paper leaks, reformed the examination system and set up fast-track courts in every state to prosecute those involved in exam fraud, he added.
Swarup defended government engagement with youth. He said, “This is the true testament of democracy in action. Youth represents our strength and shared future,” he said.
He mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s quote that strengthening the abilities of young people would strengthen India, and their achievements would help the country reach greater heights.