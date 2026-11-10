India Reaches 100 Grandmasters: PM Modi Hails Anuj Shrivatri’s Milestone Achievement

Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh became India's 100th Grandmaster after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open in the Philippines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the milestone as "hitting a century in chess," praising the nation's growing talent and dedication in the sport
The achievement comes as reigning world champion D. Gukesh prepares to defend his title later this month
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Grandmaster, saying it was an exceptional achievement for the country to "hit a century in chess".
Modi said India reaching 100 Grandmasters reflects the immense talent, dedication and hard work of the players as well as the growing popularity of the sport among the country's youth.
"India has hit a century in chess! Exceptional isn't it? India is now home to a hundred chess Grandmasters! Congratulations to Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Chess Grandmaster! What a wonderful achievement it is," he said in a post on 'X'.
"May this achievement inspire many more youngsters to take up chess and pursue excellence," he said.
Madhya Pradesh's Anuj Shrivatri became India's 100th Grandmaster after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in Sinacaban in Philippines on Sunday.
The legendary Viswanathan Anand became India's first ever GM back in 1988.
The country got its last five GMs between July and November this year. Ethan Vaz, Harshvardhan GB, S Ashwath and V Rathnavel got their GM titles just before Anuj.
India's D Gukesh is the reigning world champion and will defend his crown later this month.