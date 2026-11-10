Aaryavir Sehwag’s 160 Powers India U-19 Into Asia Cup Semi-Finals After 60-Run Win Over UAE

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Aaryavir Sehwag’s 160 and VK Vineeth’s 65 helped India U19 beat UAE by 60 runs in the U19 Asia Cup, with Ishan Sood taking four wickets to seal a semi-final clash against Afghanistan

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India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match Report
India batters in action in the U-19 Asia Cup match against UAE. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • Aaryavir Sehwag scored 160 to drive India U19 to 309 for 7 against UAE

  • VK Vineeth supported Sehwag with 65 in a 193-run second-wicket stand

  • India beat UAE by 60 runs to qualify for the U19 Asia Cup semi-finals

Aaryavir Sehwag's 160 powered India to a 60-run win over UAE in the U19 Asia Cup and into the semi-finals, where they will face Afghanistan. Ishan Sood led the bowling effort with four wickets as India closed out the game.

India set up the win with 309 for 7 in 50 overs after batting first. Sehwag led the innings with 17 fours and seven sixes.

He shared a 193-run stand for the second wicket with VK Vineeth, who made 65. Their partnership put India in a strong position to post the highest total of the tournament.

Sehwag Anchors Innings

Sehwag dominated the innings.

India posted 309 for 7 in 50 overs, with Sehwag making 160. He struck 17 fours and seven sixes in an innings that put India in control.

He found strong support from VK Vineeth. The pair added 193 for the second wicket, and Vineeth contributed 65 as India built the platform for what the brief described as a strong position to post the highest total of the tournament.

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Aaryavir Sehwag, son of legendary opener Virender Sehwag, scored a maiden Youth ODI century. - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)
Aaryavir Sehwag scored a century against UAE in the U19 Asia Cup. - X/@BCCI
Aaryavir Sehwag Gets Fiery Send-Off From Pakistan Bowler After Dismissal In U19 Asia Cup - Screengrab/SonyLIV
Aaryavir Sehwag top scored for India with an unbeaten 70* run, smashing seven fours and four sixes - | Photo: Sonyliv (Screengrab)

UAE Chase Falters

UAE could not keep up.

They were bowled out for 239 in their 50 overs despite a fightback in the chase. Ahmed Khudadad top-scored with 74, while Noorullah Ayobi added 39.

Sood led India's bowling with 4 for 37. His spell shut the door on UAE and confirmed India's semi-final place against Afghanistan.

India qualified for the semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup with the win over UAE

The victory sends India into the semi-finals, where they will face Afghanistan

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