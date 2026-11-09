Kolhapur Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra Ordinance On Gokul Milk Cooperative Board

Dairy farmers and opposition leaders marched in Kolhapur on Monday against the Maharashtra government's ordinance on Gokul
The ordinance gives voting rights to four nominated directors and could raise the Mahayuti's strength on the 25-member board from 12 to 16
The protest was led by the Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi, headed by Congress MLC Satej Patil
The Maharashtra government's move to give voting rights to four nominated directors in the Gokul milk cooperative sparked large protests in Kolhapur on Monday, sharpening a political fight over control of the dairy union. Dairy farmers and opposition parties marched to the district collectorate with cattle to oppose the ordinance, which would raise the ruling Mahayuti's strength from 12 to 16 in the 25-member board.
The protest was led by the Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi. The ordinance changes the balance of power in a cooperative where the opposition-backed panel had won a narrow edge in the recent election.
Gokul is a cooperative institution with an annual turnover of more than Rs 4,000 crore, and control of its board has become a contest between the ruling alliance and the opposition bloc led by Congress MLC Satej Patil.
Election Result Context
The Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi, led by Congress MLC Satej Patil, won 13 of the 25 seats in the October 19 elections to the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, better known as Gokul. The Mahayuti-backed panel won 12 seats.
That one-seat gap gave the opposition-backed alliance a lead on the board. The new nomination rule now threatens to overturn that advantage by adding voting strength to the ruling side.
Cabinet Ordinance Details
Last week, the Maharashtra cabinet approved the appointment of five government-nominated members to the managing committees of cooperative institutions with an annual turnover of more than Rs 500 crore. District central cooperative banks were kept out of the move.
Four of those nominated members will have voting rights in the board of directors. In Gokul's case, that would lift the Mahayuti's effective strength from 12 to 16 members on the 25-member board.
That change sits at the centre of the protest. Opponents argue that it alters the verdict delivered in the cooperative election and shifts control after the count is over.
Farmers And Lawyers March
A large number of dairy farmers from across the district joined the demonstration, with several bringing cattle. Congress leaders, MPs and local lawyers also took part, carrying black flags and banners against the government decision.
Lawyers said they joined the agitation to protect democratic principles in cooperative bodies.
The Samvichari Aghadi has also challenged the ordinance in the Bombay High Court, seeking its revocation. A hearing was listed before the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench later in the day, as the Kolhapur bench was closed for a holiday.
Before the march, MLC Satej Patil, MPs Vishal Patil and Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetti held a coordination meeting at Patil's Ajinkyatara office.
There was heavy police deployment throughout the protest route, particularly around the District Collectorate, to maintain order.