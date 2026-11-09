Delhi: 10 Year Old Boy Dies In Firecracker Accident, AIIMS Reports 25 Injury Cases On Diwali

A 10-year-old boy died in a firecracker accident in Delhi's Narela, with his family alleging hospital negligence.
Delhi Fire Service received 257 emergency calls on Diwali, including 214 fire-related incidents.
AIIMS Delhi treated 25 patients with firecracker-related injuries, including one who was taken to the operation theatre.
A family in Delhi's Narela spent Diwali in mourning after their 10-year-old son died while bursting firecrackers late on Sunday night. The boy, identified as Rishi, was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where he was declared dead.
His family has alleged medical negligence at the hospital, claiming that Rishi was still breathing when they brought him in for treatment after he was injured while bursting crackers with relatives.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service received 257 emergency calls across the city on Diwali night, including 214 related to fires. AIIMS Delhi also received 25 patients with firecracker-related injuries in the 24 hours around Diwali.
Family Aleeges Medical Negligence
The family described the incident as a firecracker accident.
Mohit said Rishi was lighting a skyrocket when it failed to launch and struck him in the chest. His elder brother alleged that the hospital staff responded slowly after the family brought him in as an emergency case.
"The doctors did not rush to attend to an emergency case. They walked slowly towards my brother and only pressed his chest," Mohit said as per NDTV.
Soon after the hospital declared the child dead, his father arrived and fell unconscious, the family said. Mohit was attending to his father when Rishi's body was allegedly taken away.
"My brother could have been saved. My brother was alive," he added.
His mother, Anjali, also accused the hospital of negligence and described how the accident unfolded.
"While he was bursting anar (flower-pot firecracker) and sky shots, one hit him from behind, striking his chest. It struck his arteries. He was still breathing, so we rushed him to the hospital. They did not treat him well," she said.
Delhi Fire Service Gets 257 Emergency Calls On Diwali
The Delhi Fire Service received 257 emergency calls on Diwali, of which 214 were related to fires. Of these fire-related calls, 24 were linked to firecrackers.
The highest number of emergency calls came between 8 pm and 10 pm, when the department received 85 calls. Another 61 calls were recorded between 10 pm and midnight.
Five firefighters sustained injuries while responding to fire emergencies across the city.
According to information shared by the hospital, one patient was categorised under the red triage category and was subsequently taken to the operation theatre. The remaining 24 patients were categorised as yellow.