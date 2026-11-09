David Warner publicly supported Usman Khawaja’s fresh allegations on Sandpapergate
Khawaja’s upcoming autobiography Sabr claims the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering episode
Warner said Khawaja’s account was “100 per cent accurate” in an Instagram video
Former Australia cricketer David Warner has come out and backed Usman Khawaja over his fresh revelations on the 'Sandpapergate' incident. David Warner uploaded series of video on Monday, November 9, defending Usman Khawaja and questioning the rush that was shown in the investigation of the incident.
Usman Khawaja rocked Australian cricket when he recently revealed in his upcoming book, 'Sabr,' that the whole team knew about sandpaper being used to tamper with the ball during the Test series against South Africa.
Khawaja believes that it was wrong for David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft to take the fall for an incident that involved the whole squad, including him.
"What you've said is 100 per cent accurate. Now everyone knows the truth. It's out there. People wanted to know it, and you've come out and said it," Warner said in a video posted on Instagram.