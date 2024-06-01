David Andrew Warner is an Australian cricketer, renowned for his aggressive left-handed batting. He made history as the first Australian player in 132 years to be selected for the national team without prior first-class cricket experience. Warner has played pivotal roles in Australia's victories in major cricket events, including the 2015 and 2023 Cricket World Cups, and the 2021 T20 World Cup.

At 13, his coach suggested a switch to right-handed batting due to his tendency to hit in the air. However, his mother, Lorraine Warner, encouraged him to stick with left-handed batting. This decision paid off when he broke the under-16's run-scoring record for the Sydney Coastal Cricket Club. Debuting in first-grade cricket at 15 for the Eastern Suburbs club, he later represented Australia under-19s in Sri Lanka and secured a rookie contract with the state team.

On November 29, 2008, David Warner achieved his first domestic One Day century while playing for New South Wales. He scored an unbeaten 165* against Tasmania at Sydney’s Hurstville Oval, securing the highest one-day score by a Blues player. In another match against Tasmania in Hobart, Warner came close to breaking the record for the fastest century in Australian domestic cricket, scoring a rapid 54-ball 97.

During his debut in first-class cricket for New South Wales against Western Australia in the 2008–2009 Sheffield Shield season, Warner batted once, entering the crease at number six and contributing 42 runs off 48 deliveries.

He is the highest one-day domestic scorer by an Australian player. His exceptional innings of 197 runs came off just 141 balls, including an impressive tally of 20 fours and 10 sixes, surpassing the previous record of 187 held by Jimmy Mahe.

In 2009, Warner set a record for the fastest half-century in Australian domestic Twenty20 cricket, achieving it in just 18 balls against Tasmania. He captained the Sydney Thunder in the inaugural season of the revamped Big Bash League, scoring an unbeaten 102 runs from 51 balls in his debut match. Warner also played for the Sydney Sixers in the 2012–13 season.

In the Indian Premier League, Warner has been a prolific overseas batsman, amassing over 6,000 runs and winning the Orange Cap award for the highest run-scorer in a season three times. Initially signed by Delhi Daredevils in 2009, he later moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad for US$880,000 following the 2014 IPL auction. Warner was appointed captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015 and led the team to their first championship in 2016. Despite facing setbacks such as a ball-tampering scandal, he returned to the team in 2019.

In February 2020, Warner reclaimed the captaincy and in October of the same year, became the first overseas player to surpass 5,000 runs in the IPL. Ahead of the 2022 IPL auction, Hyderabad opted not to retain Warner, who was subsequently bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore. He led Delhi Capitals in 2023 due to an injury to Rishabh Pant, finishing as the team's top run-scorer.

On 25 March 2018, Smith and Warner stepped down as captain and vice-captain of the Australian team after a ball-tampering scandal. Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper. Cricket Australia investigated, and on 27 March 2018, Smith, Warner, and Bancroft were suspended. Warner received a one-year ban, community service, and a permanent leadership ban. Sponsors LG Electronics and Asics terminated contracts. Warner resigned as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and was banned from the 2018 IPL. He apologized on Twitter. Surrey coach Michael Di Venuto considered Warner and Smith for his county team in April 2018.

In April 2019, Warner joined Australia's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup after receiving a national contract for the 2019–20 season. He starred in the World Cup, earning player of the match twice and finishing as Australia's leading run-scorer and the second overall in the tournament. Despite a disappointing 2019 Ashes series, Warner bounced back, scoring his first T20I century in October. His form continued with a maiden Test triple century in November. Warner reached milestones in ODIs and T20Is, including his 100th T20I appearance. In 2023, he led Australia to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup, clinching his second World Cup title. Warner announced his retirement from ODIs and Tests in June 2023, with his final Test match in January 2024. He confirmed his international retirement during a T20I series against the West Indies in February 2024.