Sports News Today Live: Argentina Beat Colombia To Lift Record 16th Copa America Title

PCB Appoints Tony Hemming As Chief Curator For 2 Years
The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Australia's Tony Hemming as its new chief curator on a two-year contract, according to PTI reports. In the past, PCB had hired the services of foreign curators like Andy Atkinson to help improve the quality of pitches in the country but this is the first time it has offered a long-term contract to a foreign curator. Hemmings hails from Western Australia.
Superunited Rapid And Blitz: Gukesh Seventh; Caruana Finishes On Top
D Gukesh finished in the seventh spot, the best among Indians, while top-seeded Fabiano Caruana clinched the Superunited Rapid and Blitz with a dominant effort in Zagreb, according to PTI reports.
Gukesh logged 14 points in the event, while the other Indian player in the fray Vidit Gujrathi finished ninth with 11 points. It turned out to be a fine performance by Caruana following his victory in the Superbet Classic.
Germany's Thomas Muller Retires From International Football
Germany forward Thomas Muller announced his retirement from international football on Monday after a 14-year career that included the 2014 World Cup title, according to reports from AP.
The 34-year-old Bayern Munich striker played 131 times for his country, scoring 45 goals.
Mumbai City FC Sign Defender Sahil Panwar
ISL side Mumbai City FC on Monday brought on board 24-year-old defender Sahil Panwar on a free transfer for one year, which will keep him with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season, according to PTI reports.
Panwar, who hails from Dehradun, began his professional career with the Pune FC academy, earning a spot after impressing in the Subroto Cup. While with the club, Sahil also captained its U-18 side.
Anahat, Bawa Enter World Junior Squash Quarters
India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the girls’ and boys’ singles quarterfinals respectively in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston. Anahat, the 16-year-old women’s National champion, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-6, 13-11, 11-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. She will take on Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy in the last eight. (PTI)
Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Want BCCI To Give In Writing
The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the BCCI to provide written proof of the Indian government's denial of permission in case the team refuses to come here for next year's Champions Trophy citing a travel ban on security grounds, a PCB source has said.
The host Board also wants the matter to be sorted as soon as possible, given that the tournament is scheduled for February-March. (PTI)
India At Women's Asia Cup 2024
Pogacar Powers Towards Tour Victory
Tadej Pogacar extended his dominance in the Tour de France with another stage win, solidifying his position as the top contender for the overall title. The Slovenian cycling sensation showcased his incredible climbing abilities once again, leaving rivals in his wake.
Former Ravens Star Jacoby Jones Dies At 40
Former NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones, a key member of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII championship team, has passed away at the age of 40.
Virat Kohli Sends Good Luck Message To India's Olympic-bound Athletes
Indian cricket's reigning superstar Virat Kohli has urged the nation to get behind its Olympic-bound contingent, asking the fans to join him in supporting the athletes as "they inch closer to the podium with dogged determination" in the quadrennial showpiece starting July 26 in Paris.
Good Thing That Everyone Is Performing: Shubman Gill
The competition for the openers' slots has intensified following India's T20I series win in Zimbabwe and for contender Shubman Gill, that can only be a "good thing".
Gill, who is expected to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the three T20Is in Sri Lanka later this month, was the leading run getter in the five-match series in Harare. He was not part of the T20 World Cup squad in the USA and the Caribbean.
"It's a good thing that everyone's performing. It shows that everyone is hungry and nobody is ready to take it easy. For any country or board, that's always a good thing," said Gill on Sunday referring to the openers. (PTI)
Pat Cummins To Miss AUS, SCO Limited-Over Tours
World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins will be rested for Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour to Britain and Mitchell Starc will miss the T20 portion of the trip as part of a workload management program. Australia is scheduled to play three T20s against Scotland and five ODIs against England in September.
Rohit Sharma Opens Up On His Test, ODI Future
India captain Rohit Sharma says he will continue to play Test and ODI cricket "at least for a while" after ending his T20 international career with a World Cup win last month.
"I just said it. I don't look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while," the 37-year-old said at an event here on Sunday night. (PTI)