Sports News Today Live: Argentina Beat Colombia To Lift Record 16th Copa America Title

Argentina players celebrate after beating Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America 2024 final. AP/Rebecca Blackwell

A sporting weekend just went past by as we take stock of what just took place. Copa America 2024 final saw Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win their 16th title. In the other final, UEFA Euro 2024, saw Spain beat England 2-1 to win their fourth European Championship. A double whammy for Spain was in the form of Carlos Alcaraz also beating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2024. In cricket, Nigeria take on Kenya in the 3rd T20I. Check all the important headlines from July 15 in the world of sports, here

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jul 2024, 06:59:09 pm IST PCB Appoints Tony Hemming As Chief Curator For 2 Years The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Australia's Tony Hemming as its new chief curator on a two-year contract, according to PTI reports. In the past, PCB had hired the services of foreign curators like Andy Atkinson to help improve the quality of pitches in the country but this is the first time it has offered a long-term contract to a foreign curator. Hemmings hails from Western Australia.

15 Jul 2024, 06:15:45 pm IST Superunited Rapid And Blitz: Gukesh Seventh; Caruana Finishes On Top D Gukesh finished in the seventh spot, the best among Indians, while top-seeded Fabiano Caruana clinched the Superunited Rapid and Blitz with a dominant effort in Zagreb, according to PTI reports. Gukesh logged 14 points in the event, while the other Indian player in the fray Vidit Gujrathi finished ninth with 11 points. It turned out to be a fine performance by Caruana following his victory in the Superbet Classic.

15 Jul 2024, 05:43:54 pm IST Germany's Thomas Muller Retires From International Football Germany forward Thomas Muller announced his retirement from international football on Monday after a 14-year career that included the 2014 World Cup title, according to reports from AP. The 34-year-old Bayern Munich striker played 131 times for his country, scoring 45 goals.

15 Jul 2024, 05:08:03 pm IST Mumbai City FC Sign Defender Sahil Panwar ISL side Mumbai City FC on Monday brought on board 24-year-old defender Sahil Panwar on a free transfer for one year, which will keep him with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season, according to PTI reports. Panwar, who hails from Dehradun, began his professional career with the Pune FC academy, earning a spot after impressing in the Subroto Cup. While with the club, Sahil also captained its U-18 side.

15 Jul 2024, 04:31:18 pm IST Anahat, Bawa Enter World Junior Squash Quarters India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the girls’ and boys’ singles quarterfinals respectively in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston. Anahat, the 16-year-old women’s National champion, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-6, 13-11, 11-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. She will take on Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy in the last eight. (PTI)

15 Jul 2024, 03:56:15 pm IST Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Want BCCI To Give In Writing The Pakistan Cricket Board wants the BCCI to provide written proof of the Indian government's denial of permission in case the team refuses to come here for next year's Champions Trophy citing a travel ban on security grounds, a PCB source has said. The host Board also wants the matter to be sorted as soon as possible, given that the tournament is scheduled for February-March. (PTI)

15 Jul 2024, 02:25:27 pm IST Pogacar Powers Towards Tour Victory Tadej Pogacar extended his dominance in the Tour de France with another stage win, solidifying his position as the top contender for the overall title. The Slovenian cycling sensation showcased his incredible climbing abilities once again, leaving rivals in his wake.

15 Jul 2024, 01:46:19 pm IST Former Ravens Star Jacoby Jones Dies At 40 Former NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones, a key member of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII championship team, has passed away at the age of 40.

15 Jul 2024, 12:34:30 pm IST Virat Kohli Sends Good Luck Message To India's Olympic-bound Athletes Indian cricket's reigning superstar Virat Kohli has urged the nation to get behind its Olympic-bound contingent, asking the fans to join him in supporting the athletes as "they inch closer to the podium with dogged determination" in the quadrennial showpiece starting July 26 in Paris. You can read all about it HERE.

15 Jul 2024, 12:01:29 pm IST Good Thing That Everyone Is Performing: Shubman Gill The competition for the openers' slots has intensified following India's T20I series win in Zimbabwe and for contender Shubman Gill, that can only be a "good thing". Gill, who is expected to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the three T20Is in Sri Lanka later this month, was the leading run getter in the five-match series in Harare. He was not part of the T20 World Cup squad in the USA and the Caribbean. "It's a good thing that everyone's performing. It shows that everyone is hungry and nobody is ready to take it easy. For any country or board, that's always a good thing," said Gill on Sunday referring to the openers. (PTI)

15 Jul 2024, 11:22:57 am IST Pat Cummins To Miss AUS, SCO Limited-Over Tours World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins will be rested for Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour to Britain and Mitchell Starc will miss the T20 portion of the trip as part of a workload management program. Australia is scheduled to play three T20s against Scotland and five ODIs against England in September.

15 Jul 2024, 11:03:06 am IST Rohit Sharma Opens Up On His Test, ODI Future India captain Rohit Sharma says he will continue to play Test and ODI cricket "at least for a while" after ending his T20 international career with a World Cup win last month. "I just said it. I don't look that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play at least for a while," the 37-year-old said at an event here on Sunday night. (PTI)