Amartya Sen Raises Concerns Over SIR, Says A Just Society Must Always Protect Its Most Vulnerable

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen on Friday said that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, if not handled sensitively, could end up "disenfranchising" a large number of poor and marginalised people. Sen told reporters that “it's true that from time to time various procedural tasks need to be carried out. However, in doing so, one cannot create a 'better system' by trampling on the rights of the poor,” PTI reported.