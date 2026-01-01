Fire-Hit Goa Nightclub Was Built Illegally On Salt Pan: Probe Report

Magisterial inquiry uncovers illegal construction, expired permissions and alleged panchayat collusion in the tragic Arpora nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Goa nightclub fire tragedy
Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The hexagonal structure stood illegally on a salt pan/water body, violating Goa Land Revenue Code (Section 32) and Coastal Regulation Zone norms

  • A temporary establishment licence was issued in December 2023 (valid only until March 2024) amid rushed approvals, missing documents, and alleged forgery.

  • Local panchayat failed to seal the premises or inform other departments despite knowledge of violations, leading to accusations of collusion

A probe report released has revealed that the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, the site of a devastating fire on December 6 that killed 25 people, was constructed illegally on a protected salt pan and continued to operate without a valid trade licence for months. The inquiry, ordered by the Goa government following public outrage, points to serious violations of land laws, coastal regulations and licensing norms, exposing systemic regulatory failures that allowed the venue to function despite repeated red flags.

The report found that the hexagonal structure was built directly on a salt pan, classified as a water body under the Goa Land Revenue Code (Section 32) and protected under Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

No land conversion certificate was ever applied for or granted, making the entire construction unauthorised from the outset. Additionally, a temporary establishment licence issued in December 2023 was valid only until March 31, 2024, and was never renewed, yet the club remained open and hosted large crowds until the night of the tragedy.

The probe highlighted procedural lapses and alleged collusion by the Arpora-Canca-Cunchelim village panchayat, which issued the initial licence despite missing documents, incomplete applications and suspected forgery.

Related Content
Related Content

Despite multiple prior complaints about noise, parking, overcrowding and safety, the panchayat took no action to seal the premises or refer the matter to higher authorities, allowing the venue to operate unchecked for nearly two years

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  3. MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26: Keshav Maharaj's Side Register Bumper Win Over Reigning Champions

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 4 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz Smashes 75-ball-157 For Mumbai; Punjab Beat HP

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Name 15-Member Squad; Naveen, Naib Recalled

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maoist Arms Cache Recovered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

  2. Belonging Without Shelter: What Karbi Anglong And Anjel Chakma’s Death Reveal About The Northeast

  3. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

  4. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  5. Day In Pics: December 31, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Khaleda Zia Laid To Rest With State Honours As Thousands Gather In Dhaka

  2. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  3. Putin Orders Expansion Of Ukraine Buffer Zone In 2026, Says Russian General

  4. The Politics of Defining Terrorism And Why It Matters

  5. UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller