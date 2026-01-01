Fire-Hit Goa Nightclub Was Built Illegally On Salt Pan: Probe Report

The hexagonal structure stood illegally on a salt pan/water body, violating Goa Land Revenue Code (Section 32) and Coastal Regulation Zone norms
A temporary establishment licence was issued in December 2023 (valid only until March 2024) amid rushed approvals, missing documents, and alleged forgery.
Local panchayat failed to seal the premises or inform other departments despite knowledge of violations, leading to accusations of collusion
A probe report released has revealed that the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, the site of a devastating fire on December 6 that killed 25 people, was constructed illegally on a protected salt pan and continued to operate without a valid trade licence for months. The inquiry, ordered by the Goa government following public outrage, points to serious violations of land laws, coastal regulations and licensing norms, exposing systemic regulatory failures that allowed the venue to function despite repeated red flags.
The report found that the hexagonal structure was built directly on a salt pan, classified as a water body under the Goa Land Revenue Code (Section 32) and protected under Coastal Regulation Zone rules.
No land conversion certificate was ever applied for or granted, making the entire construction unauthorised from the outset. Additionally, a temporary establishment licence issued in December 2023 was valid only until March 31, 2024, and was never renewed, yet the club remained open and hosted large crowds until the night of the tragedy.
The probe highlighted procedural lapses and alleged collusion by the Arpora-Canca-Cunchelim village panchayat, which issued the initial licence despite missing documents, incomplete applications and suspected forgery.
Despite multiple prior complaints about noise, parking, overcrowding and safety, the panchayat took no action to seal the premises or refer the matter to higher authorities, allowing the venue to operate unchecked for nearly two years