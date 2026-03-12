Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

Summary of this article
Over 500 Indians reached New Delhi and other cities on Qatar Airways flights on March 11.
Embassy warns nationals not to approach any unidentified debris and to call 999 immediately.
Special passport services and round-the-clock helplines remain open for the Indian community in Qatar.
More than 500 Indians stranded in Qatar have reached New Delhi and other destinations following their evacuation on Wednesday, the Indian mission in the Gulf state has announced.
According to PTI, the Indian Embassy in Qatar has warned those still in the West Asian country against approaching any unidentified objects, debris, or fragments.
In an advisory posted on X, the embassy said that Qatar Airways is also scheduled to operate two flights to India on Thursday, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
"More than 500 Indians stranded in Qatar travelled to New Delhi and other destinations on Qatar Airways flights on March 11," it said.
PTI reported that the mission said its three round-the-clock helplines are available to the Indian community to address any queries, and added that it has been giving special attention to the prompt issuance of passports for Indian nationals.
"Due to the current situation, we are open on all days of the week for taking passport applications. Tatkal passports are being issued within 1–2 days," it said.
It urged Indian nationals to "handle alerts and warning messages issued by official channels seriously and follow necessary guidelines." Everyone is advised against approaching any unidentified objects, debris, or fragments. Please report them immediately by calling 999," it added.
(With inputs from PTI)