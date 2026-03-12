Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

More than 500 stranded Indians flew home from Qatar on March 11. Embassy warns against touching debris, opens passport office daily and runs 24/7 helplines amid escalating West Asia conflict. Two more flights scheduled for Thursday.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Indians evacuated from Qatar, Qatar evacuation March 2026
Indian nationals evacuated from Mashhad amid ongoing conflict Photo: X/@MEAIndia
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Over 500 Indians reached New Delhi and other cities on Qatar Airways flights on March 11.

  • Embassy warns nationals not to approach any unidentified debris and to call 999 immediately.

  • Special passport services and round-the-clock helplines remain open for the Indian community in Qatar.

More than 500 Indians stranded in Qatar have reached New Delhi and other destinations following their evacuation on Wednesday, the Indian mission in the Gulf state has announced.

According to PTI, the Indian Embassy in Qatar has warned those still in the West Asian country against approaching any unidentified objects, debris, or fragments.

In an advisory posted on X, the embassy said that Qatar Airways is also scheduled to operate two flights to India on Thursday, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"More than 500 Indians stranded in Qatar travelled to New Delhi and other destinations on Qatar Airways flights on March 11," it said.

PTI reported that the mission said its three round-the-clock helplines are available to the Indian community to address any queries, and added that it has been giving special attention to the prompt issuance of passports for Indian nationals.

"Due to the current situation, we are open on all days of the week for taking passport applications. Tatkal passports are being issued within 1–2 days," it said.

It urged Indian nationals to "handle alerts and warning messages issued by official channels seriously and follow necessary guidelines." Everyone is advised against approaching any unidentified objects, debris, or fragments. Please report them immediately by calling 999," it added.

Related Content
Indian students return to Delhi from conflict-hit Iran - X/@nabilajamal_
Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict
India Flags Risk to 1 Crore Nationals, Energy Supplies as West Asia Conflict Escalates - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Flags Risk to 1 Crore Nationals, Energy Supplies as West Asia Conflict Escalates
Protesters hold slogans during a rally in solidarity with Iran after they were blocked by police as they marched towards the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - AP
As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy
Union Minister Piyush Goyal signs the Joint Statement for the India GCC FTA with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammad Al Budaiwi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. - null
New Delhi Anxious As War Engulfs West Asia: Why Regional Stability Is Crucial For India
Related Content

Tensions in West Asia continue to escalate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran since February 28, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

  2. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  3. The Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma On Bargain

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Dismantles PAK Batters As BAN Register A Thumping 8-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  4. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  5. Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  3. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

  4. Long Way Home: Iran Calls Out US' Hypocrisy as Australia Grants Asylum To Iranian Women's Football Team

  5. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher