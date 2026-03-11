How Foreign Powers And Authoritarian Rule Shaped Modern Iran

Persia, the land of one of the world’s earliest civilisations and empires, was never directly colonised by European powers. But at the turn of the 20th century, its strategic location—between Russian and the British colonies of South Asia—turned it into a pawn in the game of the imperialists. Since then, the imperial powers have kept Iran disturbed at regular intervals—leading to a situation where anti-imperialism and opposition to Western civilisation and culture have become synonymous under a theocratic and oppressive regime.