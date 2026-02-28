What An Undated, Unsigned Paper in Epstein Files Tells Us About World’s Elitist Sexploitation Club 

Epstein facilitated the coming together of people who wanted to live like him and spoke his language.

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Epstein Files Tells Us About World’s Elitest Sexploitation Club 
An "Epstein Reading Room" studio backdrop is set up at a rebuttal to President Donald Trump's State of the Union hosted by Defiance.org, the Portland Frog Brigade and COURIER at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 Photo: Cliff Owen
  • if the recently-released Epstein files tell us anything, it’s that Epstein was no exception in reducing girls and young women into sex slaves. 

  • There are many women who scouted for, or supplied, minors and young women to Epstein.

  • Epstein’s wealth included a pool of exploitable girls and young women.

An undated, unsigned page among the millions of recently-released documents related to to the late US financier-cum-sex trafficking ring leader Jeffrey Epstein reads as following: 

Terese, 35, looks 27. Sexy and lots of fun. 

Sophia, 25, sexy, half Asian. Big breasts, bar tender, wild.  

Jenny, 23, Huge breasts. Very wild—one to come to the hotel room. 

Marita, 25, V pretty. Wants to leave Sweden—works for Elle mag. 

Plse advise if you want me to pre-set up any apts with these girls — time and place.  

The absence of any name—recipient or sender—does not reduce the importance of this note. Anyone in Epstein’s extensive racket of benefactors and beneficiaries could have written this note for anyone anytime between the 1990s and the 2010s. If the recently-released Epstein files tell us anything, it’s that Epstein was no exception in reducing girls and young women into sex slaves on a mass scale. 

Among the Millions: Documents that were released by the US Department of Justice on the Jeffrey Epstein files - | Photo: AP
Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

On July 4, 2011, Epstein informed musician Ramsey Elkholy that he is back in New York. Pat came Elkholy’s reply: “Welcome back… I have this girl flying in from Oklahoma City tomorrow evening, 22 yrs old, 5'11, body built for carnal pleasures.” 

On September 26, 2015, one Svetlana sent Epstein four photos of a woman standing on a street and briefly described her in the email as: “Bad skin, huge boobs, said 24 yo.”

“Meet me at class (at) 9:30. So many hot girls (,) promise,” wrote someone who went by the name ‘A’ in a September 22, 2016 email to Epstein with ‘Kundalini’ as its subject, inviting him to a prominent Yoga studio in New York and then to a night club. “Promise an abundant (sic) of young pu**y (&) flesh.”

Trump’s Name is all Over the Epstein files: A demonstrator protesting in New York on February 16, 2026 - | Photo: Imago/Zuma Press Wire
Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

BY Seema Guha

In October 2009–three months after his release—a woman wrote to Epstein about another woman: “really cute, but 27 (too old for you).” One Kate Valentinova informed Epstein of a 24-year-old Ukrainian girl in a February 17, 2010 email: “Her name is Julia. She has a perfect body and 100% blond. Let me know if you like her.” 

There are many women who scouted for, or supplied, minors and young women to Epstein. On October 29, 2011, a trainee lawyer who seemed to also have an intimate relation with him, wrote to Epstein that she found two candidates for his new girlfriend, one Russian and another Austrian, “both smart and blond.”

A press conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act at the US Capitol WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 18: Epstein abuse survivor Marina Lacerda speaks during the press conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 18, 2025. Celal Gunes / Anadolu Washington United States. - Credit: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
Epstein's Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors' Battle Against a Protected System

BY Mrinalini Dhyani

Take the case of Boris Nikolic, who was billionaire Bill Gates’s science advisor. In a February 10, 2013 email, Nikolic pleaded with Epstein: “Please send me (a) few pics of your island—both the island and the house. Include also a picture or two of hot girls (preferably nude or semi-nude) at the island.” In 2017, after Nikolic informed Epstein that designer Peter Dundas worked with “every hot girl,” Epstein asked Nikolic—who was then the Billionaire Bill Gates’ financial partner—to ask Dundas “which girl under 26 is the best combo of brains and beauty.” 

Here is one email conversation that took place on June 17, 2013 between Epstein and French diplomat Olivier Colom, who was former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s advisor till 2012. 

C: Where are you now?

E: On my island in the Caribbean , with an aquarium full of girls

C: The King of Saudi Arabia has a few white sharks in his (aquarium) at his Jeddah palace. I totally prefer yours. Sure I would enjoy the view. 

E: As two are Russian , I guess some might refer to them as white sharks

C: As long as you don't have any hammerhead ones...I like white sharks

E: No, some are like shrimp, you throw away the head and keep the body

C: I like shrimp. But not so much if it's too pink, although I'm definitely more into white than into any other colour. I like your philosophy

E: I can't even think of the smell of black shrimp. ugh.

C: We are - again - in agreement.

Released documents from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, referencing court cases against him, are seen in the handouts released by the U.S. Justice Department. - IMAGO / SOPA Images
Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

BY Pritha Vashisth

And thus, the undated, unsigned paper describing five women sums up the Epstein story: he facilitated forming a grand sexploitation club involving some of the world’s elites as both benefactors and beneficiaries, helping each other enjoy a secret life of prohibited fun, as Epstein’s wealth included a pool of exploitable girls and young women. Birds of the same feather had flocked together. They spoke the same language. 

Published At:
