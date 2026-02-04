Chasing The Dream: Lila Priyadarshini's Journey In English Cricket

It was a setback, then, to lose out on being selected for Middlesex in 2023 and 2024. In hindsight I can see that several personal and cricket-related issues may have affected my performance at the trials, including lack of extra coaching and fitness issues. But I can say that despite those setbacks I never veered from my passion for cricket. I decided to be resilient and made the decision to switch to another club that was more focused on girls’ cricket. I also started playing for the Gunnersbury Cricket Club women’s team, a 100-year-old club that is spearheaded by former England player Beth Morgan. It was here, under the encouragement of many senior players, that I had a great run of successes over the last two years, culminating in winning the Young Gunn award in 2025, given to the best junior player of the year. I also made it to the Hall of Fame list for the Derick Morgan League, as the highest individual scorer. The crowning moment of last summer, however, was being chosen as the Rookie of the Year for Oval Invincibles women’s team. I got to train with them at the Oval and even interviewed my hero Meg Lanning who gave me invaluable tips on resilience and on how to recover from failure. And this made my parents more excited than I have ever seen them—there I was in the nets being trained by the legendary Courtney Walsh, the bowling coach for the Invincibles! I think all these opportunities and the encouragement of coaches, family, and friends gave me the confidence to make a comeback to county cricket—in September 2025, I made it to the women’s Middlesex Under-18 squad.